Portsmouth man could head out the exit door before the end of the window

Portsmouth winger Gavin Whyte ‘could’ depart this summer, according to Darren Witcoop on X

Portsmouth may let the attacker head out the exit door following their promotion to the Championship. They were promoted from League One last season after winning the title and went up along with Derby County and Oxford United.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Whyte, 28, is under contract at Fratton Park until June 2026 so they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon and can wait for the right offer to come in for his services. However, his chances of regular game time in the upcoming campaign could be slim due to competition for his position.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation, Witcoop has claimed on X that he may well leave before the end of the window. John Mousinho’s side face a tricky away trip to Elland Road on the opening day to face Leeds United next weekend.

Portsmouth winger latest

Although his chances of getting into the starting XI are slim, Whyte still provides useful competition and depth in attacking areas for Portsmouth.

The Northern Ireland international, who has 30 caps under his belt so far in his career, joined the Hampshire outfit last year.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

He didn’t score in 33 appearances in all competitions last term but chipped in with three assists as his club won promotion from the third tier.

Whyte started out at Crusaders and rose up through the academy ranks of the NIFL Premiership team. He played 150 games and scored 47, helping them win the league title on three occasions.

Oxford United lured him over to England in 2018 and he impressed in his single year at the Kassam Stadium, finding the net on nine occasions in 47 matches.

Cardiff City subsequently brought him to Wales but he wasn’t able to find form with the Bluebirds and was loaned out to Hull City and back to the U’s before cutting ties with the Bluebirds 12 months ago.

Portsmouth have a big decision to make on what to do with Whyte now. Letting him go would free up space and funds to pave the way for other reinforcements but could leave them short.

Portsmouth have been busy over recent times on the transfer front and have brought in Jordan Williams, Jordan Archer, Josh Murphy, Jacob Farrell, Sam Slivera and Reuben Swann to boost their squad.

They have also seen Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Lee Evans and Matt Macey leave, among others.

Whyte may also follow suit but his future remains up in the air.

Mousinho’s men take on a Leeds United side next Saturday who were beaten in the play-off final last term by Southampton at Wembley.