Plymouth Argyle set £10m demand after rejecting new star man bid

Plymouth Argyle have seen star forward Whittaker become one of the most exciting assets outside of the Premier League since signing him on a permanent basis last summer.

The Derby-born attacker enjoyed a fruitful half-season spell with the Pilgrims in the 2022/23 campaign. He was recalled by Swansea City in January 2023 but having given him limited opportunities back in the team, a permanent Home Park reunion deal was struck.

Since then, Whittaker has affirmed himself as one of the Championship’s most dangerous forwards. He notched 20 goals and nine assists last season to help keep Argyle up, catching the eye of several top clubs in the process.

Rangers have been among those heavily linked, but amid a new bid, Plymouth Argyle have stood firm.

Football Scotland states the Scottish giants saw a new Whittaker bid rejected last week. Around £10m is wanted for the 23-year-old and while Rangers might not get close to that fee upfront, add-ons could make a deal more feasible.

The Pilgrims standout is interested in a possible move to Ibrox, it is added.

A key man to retain

Plymouth Argyle have Whittaker to thank for his huge role in their survival last season.

Ryan Hardie’s goals also played a key role but the former Derby County prospect dragged the Pilgrims out the mire on a number of occasions. His knack for a moment of magic coming in on his left from the right helped win a whole host of points.

As such, you have to feel the club will be doing all they can to keep the forward this season.

The change in manager will not impact Whittaker’s importance to the side, such is his ability. Wayne Rooney will be hoping Argyle perhaps aren’t so reliant on Whittaker though, with the goalscoring burden shared across a wider selection of players.

Could Plymouth ask for more?

An influx of £10m certainly wouldn’t be frowned at by Plymouth Argyle. It would give them ample funds to replace Whittaker and invest in other areas of the squad too.

However, with Rangers only likely to get near that total with add-ons and incentives, the Pilgrims can not settle for an underwhelming deal.

A large upfront fee should be demanded for a player as important as Whittaker, with further add-ons taking it higher. A deal worth £10m and one that could potentially rise £10m are very different, but the club hierarchy will be determined to get as good a deal as possible if they are to cash in on their star asset.