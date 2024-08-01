Oxford United set to snap up released West Brom ace

Oxford United manager Des Buckingham has stated to the media he wishes to get two more names through the door before their final pre-season friendly against Palermo.

The U’s have had a very busy window so far, and with just over a week to until the beginning of the new season they’re now set to bring in their 10th addition to their squad since June.

According to The Sun’s Tom Barclay, Matt Phillips looks set for a move to Oxfordshire after leaving West Brom after eight successful years with the Baggies. With his contract expiring in June, Oxford United are set to secure the 33-year-old’s signature on a free transfer.

Being able to play on both the left and right flanks, as well as a central attacking midfield role, Phillips looks to be the replacement for the departing Billy Bodin.

Valuable experience

With a senior career spanning over 16 years, Phillips looks to be approaching the latter end of his playing days. Those are set to continue for a little longer yet though as Oxford United swoop in for the winger.

Multiple sides in the Championship seem to be picking experience over raw talent, notably with Watford’s addition of Moussa Sissoko to their squad earlier this window and Blackburn Rovers’ re-signing of Kyle McFadzean

It seems experience, especially for sides expecting to be around the lower mid-table and possibly fighting relegation, seems to be key for guiding sides away from trouble.

With 280 appearences at this level of football, Phillips will be key in helping the younger players adapt to life in the Championship both on and off the pitch not just off but also on the pitch.

That will be of great use to Oxford United boss Buckingham, who is also embarking on his first campaign at this level.

Can he make an impact?

Currently, Oxford United look incredibly light on wingers at the club. The only current contracted wingers being are Przemyslaw Placheta and Owen Dale, so it’s an area they may yet look to bolster further.

If the numbers are to remain this low, expect Phillips to be a regular for the U’s on their step up to the Championship.

With three goals and three assists to his name last season, the former Scotland international has proved he can still do it at this level. He could thrive in a system where wingers are one of the main focal points in the team, and Buckingham could be the man to return him to his Premier League form of old.