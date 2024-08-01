Premier League club readying bid for Norwich City starlet, report claims

Norwich City saw Kamara emerge from the academy as a real star last season.

He did so under the watch of Portsmouth, who he helped inspire to the League One title while out on loan. The 21-year-old managed 10 goals and 11 assists in 52 games for Pompey, developing brilliantly over the course of the campaign.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Kamara’s performances at Fratton Park have him destined for a step up this season, though it remains to be seen just where he gets that chance amid a fight for places under Johannes Hoff Thorup.

There has been interest in the Norwich City winger and now, it seems a Premier League bid is incoming.

Football Insider claims that promotion-winners Southampton are readying an offer for Kamara. Russell Martin wants to bolster his options in attack and as they look to pick up another young star, the England U20 international is someone of interest.

Following his fruitful loan, the Canaries are reluctant to lose Kamara this summer. But, with his deal up next year and a Premier League bid being prepared, they could be set for a fight.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Back to the south coast?

A bid from Southampton may well take Norwich City starlet Kamara back to the south coast, but not in the way former loan club Portsmouth might have hoped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pompey have been aware that faint hopes of a reunion with the winger are unlikely to materialise into a deal, but manager John Mousinho would surely pounce at a deal if one became available.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

However, if their arch rivals are ready to make a permanent move, they have the finances to blow Pompey out of the water. That will sting, especially given how Kamara was adored by the Fratton Park faithful last season.

Their last hope to cling onto could be that Norwich City want to keep Kamara but are keen for him to get regular game time out on loan again. At this moment though, this seems unlikely, especially with the Saints readying a bid for a player now in the last 12 months of his contract.

Wide options at Norwich City

For Kamara at Norwich City, there may well be a chance of getting into the team.

Time will tell just what Thorup’s go-to starting XI is. However, many would put the youngster ahead of Tony Springett in the pecking order at Christian Fassnacht’s place on the right-wing was not nailed down last season.

There were other versatile attackers deployed there, but Kamara has proven he can star in that role. If he can manage the step up to the Championship, he could make that starting spot his own.

Southampton may have other players for the youngster though, so time will tell how their interest develops.