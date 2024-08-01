Norwich City, Celtic closing in on EFL man ahead of the weekend

1 August 2024
2 minute read

Celtic are ‘edging closer’ to the signing of Norwich City striker Adam Idah, according to a report by The Scottish Sun.

Norwich City are poised to cut ties with the attacker on a permanent basis this summer. He is under contract at Carrow Road until June 2028.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Idah, 23, was left out of the Canaries’ recent pre-season friendly clash for ‘disciplinary’ reasons after he reported late for a flight last Sunday, as per a report by BBC Sport. They went on to draw 2-2 with the Bundesliga outfit.

In this latest update regarding the forward’s future in this window, The Scottish Sun claim he is set for a full-time return to Celtic and a deal could be struck before their opening day clash at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday. Talks are expected to continue over the next couple of days as Brendan Rodgers looks to get his man through the door.

Norwich City transfer exit on the cards

Norwich City let Idah spend the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Celtic. He linked up with the Hoops in January and went on to score nine goals in 19 games in all competitions, including the winner in the Scottish Cup final against rivals Rangers.

He joined the Canaries back in 2017 as a youngster from College Corinthians. The Republic of Ireland international, who has 26 caps under his belt so far in his career, broke into their first-team two years later.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

Idah has since played 115 games for the Canaries in all competitions and has scored 17 goals, seven of which came in the last campaign.

Offloading him permanently would free up space and funds in the Canaries’ ranks as they prepare for next term.

Norwich City reached the play-offs last season but were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Leeds United, who ended up losing at Wembley to Southampton in the final. They have since sacked David Wagner and replaced him with Johannes Hoff Thorup.

What now for Norwich City?

It appears Idah may well finally be closing in on a move to Celtic.

The Hoops’ boss Rodgers explained in May how he wanted to keep the player and told Sky Sports: “The board know how I feel on Adam, that was the reason for bringing him in.

“I knew what I was getting because I’d seen him in the Premier League at 18. He has all the attributes. He’s fast, dynamic, strong and I felt with better positioning he’d get goals.

“What he’s done since coming in is show that he’s a goalscorer. He gets different types of goals. He has great movement in the box and he deals with pressure moments. He’s been absolutely immense for us and he’s clearly someone I’d like to do something with.”

Author
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
