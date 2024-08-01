EFL boss shares stance on player following Barnsley loan

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson has said Conor Grant ‘definitely’ has a future with the club following his return from his loan at Barnsley

MK Dons loaned the midfielder to Barnsley in the January transfer window and he spent the second-half of last season with the Tykes in League One. He made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire outfit, 12 of which came in the league, as they reached the play-offs.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

However, they were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Bolton Wanderers over two legs. He has now gone back to his parent club.

Williamson has shared this update on his situation, as per a report by the MK Citizen: “He’s a beautiful footballer. He’s someone you can just watch and admire because he’s so fluent, and everything he does is so effortless.

“I thought for his own development, the game time he would have got here would not have been beneficial to him. He’s highly rated, and you can see that with the loan he got. He’s got bags of talent, and his potential is still very high so he definitely has a future here.”

Grant, 23, could be a useful player for MK Dons in the upcoming campaign. They are aiming for promotion from League Two after losing in the play-offs last term to eventual winners Crawley Town.

He has a year left on his contract with the Buckinghamshire club with his deal running until 2025.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

With that said, they risk losing him for nothing in 12 months if they don’t sell him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

Grant started his career with spells at Malihide United and Shamrock Rovers in Ireland before moving over to England.

Sheffield Wednesday signed him in 2018 and he spent three years at Hillsborough.

He played once for the Owls’ first-team before he was sold to Rochdale on a permanent basis.

The Dublin-born man was a key player during his time at Spotland and made 58 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals.

MK Dons then came calling in 2022 and he has since featured on 52 occasions for them, 12 of which came in the last campaign.

What now for MK Dons man?

Grant managed to get game time with Barnsley after his temporary switch there and that should have boosted his confidence.

There is no reason why he can’t now be a big asset to the Dons as they look to claw themselves out of the third tier.

They start the new season next weekend with a home clash against Bradford City as they aim to start with a win.