Revelation made on Birmingham City star amid Leeds United transfer interest

Leeds United target Jordan James has been subject of plenty of interest, but Birmingham City are yet to receive a bid this summer, as per Birmingham World

Leeds United are just one of the numerous sides to have Birmingham City prospect James on their radar this summer.

The 20-year-old is a Wales regular and has made over 100 appearances for the Blues since coming through their academy. He notched eight goals from midfield last season, but was unable to prevent relegation at St. Andrew’s.

The drop to League One has seen James widely tipped with an exit. Alongside the Whites, a host of Premier League clubs are also said to have the midfielder on the radar.

Now though, Birmingham World has made an intriguing revelation over James.

They state that the Birmingham City star is yet to be the subject of any official bids so far this summer.

While Leeds United and a number of Premier League clubs have made their interest, no one has come forward to lodge a formal offer at this stage. It’s perhaps a surprising development given the trajectory of James’ career and his bright future amid the Blues’ relegation from the Championship.

But, as clubs circle, it remains to be seen if the interest is firmed up.

A late window move?

It would be a real surprise if no one tried to prise James away from Birmingham City this summer. Despite the strong financial footing they’re on, the midfielder is deserving of a move to a higher level.

Some would argue that James would have been deserving of a move up the leagues even if the Blues had staved off relegation. In this hypothetical world, Leeds United wouldn’t have been able to offer that, but James’ relegation could give them hope.

Plenty of clubs are on James’ trail, so it could be that they’re biding their time before moving in later. We’re now in the final month of the window, so clubs will be weighing up their final bits of business.

It seems inevitable that someone tests Birmingham’s resolve over James, but time will tell just who moves to do so, and when theyg’ll do it.

As touched on before, the Blues are in a rare position where there isn’t any pressure to cash in despite their drop to League One.

The club are well backed financially, as has been evident by their lucrative recruitment. As such, it’s not a requirement that they cash in on a big asset like James like many relegated clubs need to.

That does make things trickier for Leeds United and James’ other admirers, as they might not get the shrewd deal they would have got from another relegated side.

Nevertheless, such is his talent, it would be worth the Whites putting out the feelers given their need for a midfielder and the ability James possesses.