Player released by Hull City this summer named Charlton Athletic captain, replaces Wrexham new boy

Hull City decided to sanction an exit for Docherty earlier this summer, with Charlton Athletic swooping in to sign the midfielder following the expiry of his contract.

The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal upon arrival at The Valley with the option of a further 12 months. He’s held down a starting spot in pre-season and is tipped to be a key player for the Addicks and manager Nathan Jones.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Over the summer, Docherty has even been donning the captain’s armband. The role as skipper in South London is vacant after George Dobson’s exit, with the midfielder cancelling a pre-contract deal at Fehervar to join ambitious League One new boys Wrexham.

Now, after Dobson’s departure and his prevalent pre-season role, Docherty has been officially named as the new Charlton Athletic captain less than a month after leaving Hull City.

The midfielder shared his pride at being given the armband, telling club media:

“It’s a huge honour – I think that goes without saying. To be tasked with being the captain of this club in the stage we’re at and where we want to get to, it’s a real, real privilege.

“It’s a real proud moment for me personally and also for my family as well.”

Charlton boss Jones also noted how Docherty’s leadership was noted when looking at bringing him through the doors.

A key man at The Valley

Charlton Athletic are well-stocked on options in the middle of the park. It could prove to be a key position for Jones and co as they look to push right to the top end of the League One table this season.

Docherty will be key in that, and his confirmation as new club captain only emphasises that.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

The Scot has starred in League One before with 12 goals and 13 assists in 85 third-tier games to his name. His experience in the Championship and the Scottish Premiership should equip him well to star in the division once again.

Not only will his ability make him a standout, but the captain’s armband affirms how important the former Hull City midfielder will be off the pitch with the Addicks too.

Big shoes to fill

In former captain Dobson, Docherty has big shoes to fill. The new Wrexham star’s exit was one that looked to be on the cards for some time, even if the destination was unknown.

However, the future captaincy may well have been someone on Jones’ mind for some time. Lloyd Jones is the vice skipper, so perhaps he was in with a shot at landing the armband prior to Docherty’s signing.

Docherty looks like an ideal replacement for former captain Dobson though, both in terms of his talents and leadership traits. He’ll be out to prove that when the new season gets underway next weekend.