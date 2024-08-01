Hull City, Derby County and Millwall still want Hull City man

Derby County and Millwall still want Hull City man

1 August 2024
2 minute read

Derby County and Millwall ‘remain interested’ in Hull City attacker Ryan Longman this summer, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Derby County and Millwall have the chance to make a move for the winger between now and the end of the deadline later this month. He spent last season with the latter on loan but is now back with Hull City and has been a regular in recent friendlies under new boss Tim Walter.

Hull City, Derby County and Millwall still want Hull City man
Image courtey of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Longman, 23, has been linked with a few teams in the Football League in this window. The Mirror have claimed League One pair Birmingham City and Wrexham are admirers, although nothing has materialised just yet.

In this latest update regarding his situation by HullLive, the Rams and the Lions are still said to be keeping tabs on what happens with him. The Tigers have one more pre-season outing to get through away at Reading this weekend before their opening day home clash against Bristol City next Saturday.

1 of 20
Hull City, Derby County and Millwall still want Hull City man

Who is this?

Hull City player latest

Longman made 35 appearances in all competitions last term for Millwall and chipped in with three goals.

His contract at Hull City expires in June 2025 and they risk losing him for nothing next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

Hull City, Derby County and Millwall still want Hull City man
Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Longman rose up through the academy ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion and was a regular for the Seagulls at various different youth levels before going on to play once for their first-team.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon to get some experience under his belt before Hull City came calling in 2021.

The Redhill-born man scored seven goals in 73 matches for the Tigers but slipped down the pecking order under former manager Liam Rosenior, hence why he was allowed to join Millwall.

What next for Hull City man?

Derby County and Millwall are still in the frame and Hull City have a decision to make.

Speaking recently, the Tigers’ vice-chairman Tan Kesler shared this update, as per HullLive“My understanding is that the coach is very happy, he’s very happy. I know Ryan, we acquired him from Brighton with big expectations, so this year should be his year to deliver on the expectations.

“I’ve seen a lot of interest in the media and we’ve had some serious inquiries now as well. I don’t want to sell players, I want them to be better with us and go somewhere with us.

“Ryan is like one of the special players for me that he needs, I’d say now it’s his time to deliver and to be confident coming back to this team after a great season with Millwall. He should be feeling like a top Championship player and then deliver for us.”

3 Brandon Thomas-Asante alternatives Hull City must eye after shock transfer twist
Author
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
Previous Article
Norwich City, Celtic closing in on EFL man ahead of the weekend

Celtic closing in on EFL man ahead of the weekend

byHarry Mail
1 August 2024
2 minute read
Next Article
Birmingham City, Birmingham City&#8217;s chances of landing transfer target could be dealt further blow

Birmingham City's chances of landing transfer target could be dealt further blow

byHarry Mail
1 August 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts