Derby County and Millwall still want Hull City man

Derby County and Millwall have the chance to make a move for the winger between now and the end of the deadline later this month. He spent last season with the latter on loan but is now back with Hull City and has been a regular in recent friendlies under new boss Tim Walter.

Longman, 23, has been linked with a few teams in the Football League in this window. The Mirror have claimed League One pair Birmingham City and Wrexham are admirers, although nothing has materialised just yet.

In this latest update regarding his situation by HullLive, the Rams and the Lions are still said to be keeping tabs on what happens with him. The Tigers have one more pre-season outing to get through away at Reading this weekend before their opening day home clash against Bristol City next Saturday.

Longman made 35 appearances in all competitions last term for Millwall and chipped in with three goals.

His contract at Hull City expires in June 2025 and they risk losing him for nothing next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

Longman rose up through the academy ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion and was a regular for the Seagulls at various different youth levels before going on to play once for their first-team.

He had a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon to get some experience under his belt before Hull City came calling in 2021.

The Redhill-born man scored seven goals in 73 matches for the Tigers but slipped down the pecking order under former manager Liam Rosenior, hence why he was allowed to join Millwall.

What next for Hull City man?

Derby County and Millwall are still in the frame and Hull City have a decision to make.

Speaking recently, the Tigers’ vice-chairman Tan Kesler shared this update, as per HullLive: “My understanding is that the coach is very happy, he’s very happy. I know Ryan, we acquired him from Brighton with big expectations, so this year should be his year to deliver on the expectations.

“I’ve seen a lot of interest in the media and we’ve had some serious inquiries now as well. I don’t want to sell players, I want them to be better with us and go somewhere with us.

“Ryan is like one of the special players for me that he needs, I’d say now it’s his time to deliver and to be confident coming back to this team after a great season with Millwall. He should be feeling like a top Championship player and then deliver for us.”