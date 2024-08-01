Hartlepool United weighing up free agent move after Crewe Alexandra exit

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll has said he is still interested in Billy Sass-Davies following his Crewe Alexandra exit.

Crewe Alexandra made the decision to cut ties with the defender at the end of last season. His contract officially expired in late June and he has since been weighing up his options in the game.

Sass-Davies, 24, has been on trial with Hartlepool United over recent times and they are considering a swoop. They are preparing for the start of the new National League campaign as they look to return to the Football League.

In this latest update, the Pools’ manager Sarll has said, as per BBC Radio Tees (via Hartlepool Mail): “Billy’s a weird one. We’re talking to them, there’s a discussion going on. Because of the nature of it, because nothing is signed or sealed or agreed, I thought the best thing to do was to leave him out (of recenty Scunthorpe United friendly).

“Absolutely (there is still an interest), Lennie (Lawrence) and I, we do agree on a fair bit, and one thing we do agree on is that we can never have enough central-defenders. I think some of the chaps in my position last year didn’t have that resource in defence.

“The best thing for a manager is lining up at the back of the tunnel and you know your two centre-halves are strong. Making sure that I feel that way is quite important to me. We’ll have to see with that one, we’ll have to see. I don’t even know the answer yet.”

Latest on ex- Crewe Alexandra man

Sass-Davies rose up through the academy ranks at Crewe Alexandra and was a regular at various different youth levels.

He was handed his first professional contract in 2017 and made his first-team debut in August of the same year at the age of 17 in an EFL Trophy clash against Newcastle United Under-21’s.

The former Wales youth international went on to make 48 outings for the Cheshire outfit in all competitions, with his last game for them coming in 2023.

Sass-Davies was loaned out by the Railwaymen to Colwyn Bay, Leek Town, FC United of Manchester, Altrincham, AFC Telford United, Ashton United, Altrincham, Yeovil Town, Woking and Boreham Wood to get some experience under his belt.

He spent last term with the latter in the fifth tier and scored four goals from the back in 37 games.

The Wood were relegated to the National League South though and he was shown the door by Crewe Alexandra.

What now for Hartlepool United trialist?

Hartlepool United have a decision to make about whether to offer him terms.

Sass-Davies wasn’t the only player to leave Crewe Alexandra with Zak Kempster-Down, Charlie Colkett, Charlie Kirk and Max Woodcock also going.