Manchester United considering Burnley star as surprise transfer target

Burnley are gearing up for a return to the Championship and after relegation, they will be expected to lose some key players before the window slams shut at the end of this month.

Having emerged as one of few players to maintain a high stock in a dismal season, Norwegian midfielder Berge is among those many believe could earn a move back to a higher level before the end of the window.

The 26-year-old only joined from Sheffield United last summer, signing a four-year deal upon arrival.

Now though, it has been claimed that he could become a target for Premier League giants Manchester United. Erik ten Hag is keen to add a new star in midfield and if their pursuit of PSG ace Manuel Ugarte fails, Berge is a consideration.

That’s according to Football Transfers, who also state Berge has interest from Champions League clubs in both Italy and Spain. Ugarte remains the first choice for the Red Devils and should Joao Neves’ expected move to the French capital go through, the door will open for Ugarte.

Should there be any twists on that front though, Berge could be eyed as a cheaper alternative.

Chances of an Old Trafford move

While Burnley standout Berge may be among the midfield targets under consideration at Manchester United, it seems unlikely that they will need to turn to him as a new addition.

It seems as though the pieces are falling in place for them to sign Ugarte as Portuguese starlet Neves prepares to join PSG. It would be quite the domino effect for a failed deal along that line to end in Burnley losing one of their key players, though stranger things have happened.

Nonetheless, while time will tell what comes of the Red Devils’ interest in Berge, it could be that there are bids to emerge from elsewhere.

As Football Transfers note, he has high profile interest in Italy and Spain, so the 46-cap Norway international may yet head for pastures new before the month’s end.

Parker’s midfield ranks

Ideally, Berge will stay onboard and help Burnley in their fight to return to the Premier League.

However, even if he does move on, the Clarets are well-stocked on players to take his place in the side.

Josh Cullen, Han-Noah Massengo, Josh Brownhill, Samuel Bastien and Aaron Ramsey are all options in central midfield. Perhaps a replacement will be signed to replace his quality, but the depth in that area of the pitch means there shouldn’t be a mad rush to sign someone in case he departs.

If Berge does move on though, that will raise plenty of funds for some eye-catching moves to be made.