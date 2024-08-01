Player Burnley brought in last year attracting interest from new clubs

Burnley winger Mike Tresor is attracting interest from clubs in Holland, France and Spain in this window, according to HLN Sport reporter Bob Faesen on X

Burnley swooped to land the attacker in September last year on an initial loan deal that was made permanent this summer. He is under contract at Turf Moor until June 2028 and is valued at £10.1million on Transfermakrt.

Image courtesy of: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS.

Tresor, who is 25-years-old, was signed by the Lancashire outfit to bolster their attacking department but couldn’t prevent them from relegation from the Premier League last season. They finished in the bottom three along with Luton Town and Sheffield United under former boss Vincent Kompany and have since brought in ex-Fulham and Bournemouth man Scott Parker to replace him in the dugout.

In this latest update regarding one of their player’s futures, journalist Faesen has suggested on X that Tresor is wanted overseas by some unnamed teams. The Clarets have a decision to make on what to do with him between now and the deadline later this month.

Burnley man wanted

The Belgium international, who has two caps under his belt so far in his career, started out at KFC Avenir Lembeek and Tubize before Anderlecht brought him in.

He then rose up through the academy ranks of the Brussels outfit and was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Tresor left without making a single senior appearance though and subsequently linked up with NEC Nijmegen full-time to get some regular game time.

The Lembeek-born man went on to play 27 games in the Eerste Divisie and scored seven goals.

Willem II lured him to the Eredivisie in 2020 and he found the net on 14 occasions in 60 outings to earn a move to Genk.

Tresor carried on his form with the Belgian Pro League team and was the league’s top assist provider in 2023.

Burnley swooped in after they won promotion from the Football League under Kompany but he struggled for form in the top flight last term.

What now for Burnley man?

The Clarets will be weighing up what to do with him amid external attention.

Cutting ties with Tresor would free up space and funds in their ranks to bring in other players. It remains to be seen at this stage if his suitors want him on loan or permanently.

In the meantime, Burnley are gearing up for the start of the new season under Parker. Up first for them is an away trip to Luton Town on Monday 12th August as they look to start with a positive result.