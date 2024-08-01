Premier League, Serie A clubs target Burnley defender

Burnley are gearing up for a season back in the Championship after a dismal one-year stay in the Premier League.

Improvements were too little, too late at Turf Moor and by the time things started to pick up towards the end of the season, the damage had already been done.

Nevertheless, Vincent Kompany’s work with the Clarets earned him a move to Bayern Munich. He has since been replaced by Scott Parker, who is tasked with leading the club back to the top-flight with his third promotion from the second-tier.

Image courtesy of: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS.

Departures are an inevitability with relegated clubs and now, it seems one man drawing interest from a higher level is influential centre-back Dara O’Shea.

Football Scotland states the Burnley defender is wanted by unnamed clubs in the Premier League and Serie A. It comes after Celtic were linked earlier this summer, but they add a deal will be a tough one to strike for the Scottish giants.

O’Shea only joined Burnley last summer, stepping up to the top-flight having become a key player at West Brom.

He’s under contract until 2027 and will be someone Parker is likely keen to retain.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A key player to keep

O’Shea was one of the few players who could hold their head high at Burnley last season. He performed well in his maiden campaign with the club and proven he can be a solid player in the Premier League.

Dropping back down to the Championship won’t have been on his agenda, and interest from top-flight leagues may well offer him a route out of the second-tier.

Image courtesy of: IAN WALTON/REUTERS.

However, from the Clarets’ perspective, he’s someone they should be looking to cling onto. He’s starred at this level before and could become a real leader with a regular starting spot under Parker.

O’Shea can be a rock at the back in the Championship and if promotion is the aim, fending off his admirers is a must.

Sales needed?

While keeping O’Shea is important, Burnley need to start offloading players swiftly.

The recruitment over recent seasons has – for the most part – been positive. However, there are a number of players who are on the fringes of the first-team squad and are either too old or too good to drop out of senior training.

It means they must be sold, or loaned out. It will mean Parker’s squad isn’t so bloated, giving him a far more streamlined squad to work with as he looks to win promotion from the Championship.

With a month left in the window, those behind the scenes will be working day and night to ensure the boss is best prepared for the new campaign.