Bristol Rovers agree to sell 22-year-old to League Two club

Bristol Rovers have been heavily focused on bringing new players to the club this summer.

The transfer window has been Matt Taylor’s first real chance to make a mark on proceedings at the Memorial Stadium. He was at the helm in January, but the summer allows him to offload a host of players on free transfers while bringing in replacements.

A host of signings will pave the way for further departures over the final month of the window. That looks to be the case in defence especially with Taylor leading a revamp of that department.

Now, reports state 22-year-old James Connolly is set to head for the exit door.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke states the Bristol Rovers man has agreed to drop down a league with Crewe Alexandra. He’s set to sign a two-year contract with the Railwaymen, ending his time with the Gas after two-and-a-half years.

Bristol Rovers defender James Connolly has agreed a deal to join Crewe.

Connolly first signed on loan in January 2022, coming in from Cardiff City. The switch was made permanent six months later, but Connolly hasn’t been able to kick on as hoped in the south west.

Best for Connolly

Welsh defender Connolly was in and around Taylor’s squad at Bristol Rovers over the second half of last season after returning from a half-season spell in League Two with Morecambe.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City youngster played 17 times for the club overall, chipping in with two goals and an assist from the back.

Upon returning to the Gas though, chances were fairly limited. Connolly mainly served as cover at both centre-back and right-back, appearing 10 times in League One over the second half of the campaign.

He had a run in the side where he played in five of the last six league games, but he has been pushed back down the pecking order by a number of signings and game time looked set to be limited for him in the new season.

As such, a permanent move to Crewe Alexandra will allow him to kick on and play more frequently elsewhere.

Hopes for the new season

It could be that Bristol Rovers target some more new signings, but it seems the majority of their business is done. With this squad rebuilt by Taylor, improvements will be demanded in the upcoming campaign.

Some impressive signings have been made, so the hope will be that the Gas can kick on towards the higher reaches of the table after finishing 15th last time around.

The campaign begins with a home tie against Northampton Town, providing a good chance for Rovers and Taylor to start on a high.