Bristol City, Burnley locked in swap deal talks involving Middlesbrough target

Bristol City are in talks over a swap deal with Burnley which would see Tommy Conway switch with Scott Twine and Luke McNally, as per Bristol Live

Bristol City had winger Twine on loan from Burnley last season, while centre-back McNally spent the 2023/24 campaign with a struggling Stoke City.

Both are now back at Turf Moor, though questions surround their future.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

There has also been plenty of speculation over the future of Robins academy graduate Tommy Conway. The striker is expected to move on from Ashton Gate before the end of the transfer window with his deal expiring in 2025.

Championship rivals Middlesbrough are in pursuit of the Bristol City striker. However, claims of a potential swap deal between the south west outfit and relegated Burnley have now emerged.

As per a report from Bristol Live, the Robins and the Clarets are in talks over a deal that could see Conway move north to Scott Parker’s side while Twine and McNally head in the other direction.

The Burnley interest has slowed Boro’s pursuit amid a £5m bid from the Teesside outfit. Bristol City have been keen to get Twine back, permanently, but amid a lack of progress on that front, it could be that Conway is included in a potential deal.

Given their valuation of the striker though, they’re after McNally as part of the agreement too.

A lucrative deal

Bristol City may be willing to offload Conway this summer, but they’ll be determined any deal is on their terms. Despite the fact he’s in the last year of his contract, the Scotland international is still a valuable asset.

It means the Robins will be out to get as much as they can for the striker, and a bidding war between two strong admirers in Burnley and Middlesbrough might just ramp up the price a bit.

Image courtesy of: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS.

While the Clarets are interested though, you have to feel Conway for Twine and McNally is an ambitious deal for City to be looking at. Either player plus some money seems feasible, but a move involving both players would be quite the agreement for the Ashton Gate side.

Twine and McNally, if they are to leave Burnley this summer, will likely go for respectable fees on their own, especially the former. However, depending on how much they want Conway, they may just be tempted by a player exchange.

A tough spot for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have made their desire to sign Conway clear with a £5m bid. That’s no meagre outlay either, so they might not want to go much higher in their pursuit of the Bristol City man.

Even if they are willing to up their offer or rearrange the terms of the transfer, Burnley may be able to pip them to the post.

Twine may just be the trump card for the Clarets given Liam Manning’s interest in bringing the recent loan man back. Adding a talented centre-back in McNally to the deal as a sweetener may just make that deal too good to turn down.

That would leave Boro in need of alternative options, which they are sure to have considered.