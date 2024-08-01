Trusted reporter offers update on Bolton Wanderers pursuit of overseas winger

Bolton Wanderers are ‘looking good’ in their pursuit of Hungarian winger Szabolcs Schon but a medical is yet to be completed, Marc Iles has said

Bolton Wanderers are in the market for more new signings after coming up short of promotion once again in the 2023/24 campaign.

Ian Evatt’s side suffered play-off heartbreak for the second year in a row, losing in the final to Oxford United this time around. Nevertheless, the focus has turned to the future, with automatic promotion sure to be the aim.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

It hasn’t been the busiest of windows at the ToughSheet Community Stadium but of the four players signed, three have been domestically based. The only one to come from overseas is midfield veteran Scott Arfield, who joined from Charlotte FC in the MLS.

However, it seems Bolton Wanderers could be on course to add another player from abroad.

Speculation has circulated over a potential deal for Fehervar winger Szabolcs Schon, who plays in his native Hungary. Now, local reporter Marc Iles has issued an update on proceedings.

Writing on X, Iles said that while a medical is yet to take place, the deal for Schon is ‘looking good’.

Szabolcs Schön hasn't had medical yet – so still a few bits to do before anything is confirmed. But looking good. #bwfc — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) August 1, 2024

Schon, who can also play at left-back, has a year left on his deal with Fehervar.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

An intriguing swoop

It’s not often that League One clubs dip into overseas markets for new signings, so it’s always exciting when one does. Bolton Wanderers still have work to do, but the Schon move is one that will intrigue supporters.

The 23-year-old has been well-travelled over the course of his career and this move to the north west of England presents another fairly drastic change of scenery.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Schon started out in his native with the Honved youth setup but was snapped up by Ajax in January 2017 as a youngster. A little over two years there followed before MTK Budapest bought him back to Hungary.

16 goals and 10 assists in 61 outings for the capital city club saw him make an eye-catching move to the U.S. with FC Dallas, where Schon failed to score but managed seven assists in 26 games.

He’s represented Hungary eight times and featured at EURO 2020 but hasn’t been called up since 2022.

A different profile

Like many of the Bolton Wanderers wingers, Schon is a quick player.

He mainly plays on the left-hand side, so as a left-footed player, he’ll be looking to get at his man and attack the byline. That is somewhat different to the likes of Randell Williams and Aaron Collins, who play on the wings that allow them to cut in on their stronger foot more often than not.

It could make Schon and exciting player to watch if he can hit his best form. He’s been tested at a high level before and found success, so this could prove to be a shrewd signing for Evatt and co.