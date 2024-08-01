Blackpool boss provides latest on free agent who last played for Preston North End

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said they will be ‘patient’ with trialist Josh Onomah as they weigh up a move.

Blackpool are casting their eyes over the midfielder on trial and have a decision to make. They are preparing for the start of the new League One season after falling short of the play-offs in the last campaign.

Onomah, 27, cut ties with Preston North End last year and has been without a club since then. He featured for the Tangerines in their recent pre-season outing against Accrington Stanley.

Critchley has shared this update on the player’s situation, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette:“It was Josh’s first game for a long time, he’s just enjoying pulling his boots back on and being back around a dressing room. He only joined us late last week, and he needs a bit of time to catch up physically. He’s a good lad, and he’s got talent – that’s undoubted.

“We’ll be patient, we’ll let him be him, and we’ll see where we get to. He would’ve benefited from the game. He wanted to play on Saturday, so he’s desperate to get out there and play.

“When you’ve not played for as long as he has, you sometimes don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone, and he’s obviously missed his football and I know he loved being out there.”

Blackpool won’t want to rush into a deal as Onomah hasn’t played a lot of football over recent times.

There is no doubting his quality though and he would provide them with more competition and depth in the middle of the park if they ultimately decide to bring him in.

Preston signed Onomah in January 2023 and he went on to make 13 appearances for the Lilywhites.

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and rose up through the ranks of the London outfit before going on to make 32 appearances for their first-team in all competitions, as well as having a loan spell away at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday to get some experience under his belt.

Onomah cut ties with Spurs in 2019 and subsequently spent four years at Fulham.

He featured on 76 occasions for the Whites and found the net five times. The Cottagers were promoted to the top flight twice during his time there.

What now for Blackpool

Blackpool could give Onomah the chance to get back into the game but they are biding their time right now.

He needs to prove his fitness over the coming weeks.

The Tangerines start the new season with an away trip to newly promoted Crawley Town next weekend as they look to start with a win.