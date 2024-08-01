‘Nothing is imminent’ – Report shares latest on Blackburn Rovers links to Middlesbrough and Sunderland target

Blackburn Rovers are said to have had a bid rejected for the player in the January transfer window. According to Finnish news outlet MTV, fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough and Sunderland are now interested in snapping him up this summer.

Keskinen, 21, is out of contract at the end of next year meaning his long-term future at HJK is up in the air right now. His current side have a big decision to make on whether to sell him now or in January to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Lancashire Telegraph, speculation of a switch to Rovers has been cooled for now. They are preparing for their first full campaign under the guidance of former Birmingham City boss John Eustace.

The fact Middlesbrough and Sunderland have been credited with an interest means Blackburn Rovers would need to see off competition if they are to land Keskinen’s signature.

If he was to join Eustace’s side, he could turn out to be a useful long-term addition. He is young and has potential to get better down the line.

He would give them more competition and depth in attacking areas and something different to pick from.

Keskinen started his career at Mikkelin Palloilijat and rose up through their academy ranks before representing them at various different youth levels.

The Finland youth international, who plays for his country at Under-21 level, broke into the first-team in 2019 and went on to make 79 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals and 15 assists.

He also had a loan spell away as a teenager at Savilahden Urheilijat to get some experience under his belt and boost his development.

HJK snapped him up last year and he has since carried on his form with them.

Keskinen has played 67 matches to date for the Veikkausliiga and has scored 14 goals and picked up 15 assists.

What next for Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers have one more friendly to get through away at League Two champions Stockport County on Friday night.

They then face Derby County on 9th August in their first game of the 2024/25 season.

Eustace’s side stayed up on the final day of last term after winning away at promoted Leicester City and were too close to the drop zone for comfort. They will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that and finish higher up next time around.