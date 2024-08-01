Swansea City among Championship clubs fighting Blackburn Rovers for League One forward

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for more new recruits as we enter the final month of the summer transfer window.

Business has finally started to pick up at Ewood Park but if manager John Eustace wants to lead his side far away from the drop zone, he needs to be backed in the transfer market further.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Rovers are among the sides to have been linked with a move for lively Birmingham City forward Siriki Dembele, who could be handed a Championship lifeline after the Blues’ relegation to League One. However, there’s strong competition for the 27-year-old it seems.

Writing on X, Darren Witcoop has revealed that one of the Championship sides to have contacted the League One side over Dembele is Swansea City.

Three other second-tier outfits have made enquiries, though it remains to be seen just who they are. It is added that the forward prospect is valued at £1.5m and Birmingham City are keen on keeping him onboard.

Understand that Birmingham winger Siriki Dembele the subject of enquiries from five Championship clubs. Blackburn and Swansea among those to contact Birmingham over the £1.5m-rated wideman. Blues keen on keeping Dembele. #bcfc #brfc #Rovers #scfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 1, 2024

Dembele made the move from Bournemouth to St. Andrew’s last summer and is under contract until the end of the 2025/26 season.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Can Blues fend off interest?

As Witcoop highlights, Birmingham City are keen to hold onto Dembele despite interest from Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and a handful of other Championship clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, relegated sides are prone to losing key men to sides in the division above. However, the Blues may just be an exception to this rule given the financial position they find themselves in.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

The St. Andrew’s outfit are heavily backed financially, as has been made evident by their business this summer. As such, they have no pressure to cash in on Dembele and – if they really wanted to keep him – they could probably offer him a new contract.

If a move is to go through, those keen will have to match the price tag set and persuade Dembele that the switch is the right one for him given the exciting project in the midlands.

Another Championship chance

Dembele has already proven himself in League One and will be determined to show the same levels in the Championship in the future.

He starred in the third-tier with Peterborough United and performed well with the Posh in the Championship too. That earned him a move to Bournemouth, but minutes there were limited and since moving to Birmingham City, he hasn’t quite hit the levels hoped.

A drop down in league may well bring the best out in him, but having shown what he can do at that level before, Dembele may well be tempted by a Championship move.

That should offer hope for Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and the other sides keen on bringing him in.