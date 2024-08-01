Birmingham City’s chances of landing transfer target could be dealt further blow

Birmingham City target Phil Neumann could be in line for a new contract at Hannover 96, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg on X

Birmingham City have tried to land the centre-back this summer as they prepare for life in League One. They slipped out of the Championship last season after finishing in the bottom three along with Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town and are eyeing an immediate promotion under new boss Chris Davies.

Neumann, 27, could have been seen by the Blues as someone to bolster their defensive department ahead of the upcoming campaign. First up for the Midlands outfit is a home clash against Reading next weekend but they have a final pre-season friendly against West Brom to get through first.

In this latest update, journalist Plettenberg has suggested on X that Hannover are ‘pushing’ to extend the player’s deal until 2027. His current one expires in 2025 so they risk losing him for nothing next year.

Plettenberg has mentioned the fact that Davies’ side have had a €4million bid, plus add-ons, recently.

Birmingham City target latest

Neumann is a key player for Hannover and is valued at £2.1million on Transfermarkt.

He has made 64 appearances for his current side in all competitions to date and has chipped in with three goals and two assists. As well as in the heart of the backline, he can also play at right-back if needed.

The Recklinghausen-born man started his career at DJK SpVgg Herten before Schalke snapped him up as a youngster in 2005.

He then rose up through the academy of the Gelsenkirchen club and was a regular for them at various different levels.

The ex-Germany international, who represented his country’s Under-19’s and Under-20’s sides, a regular for Schalke’s B team but never broke into their senior set-up.

Instead, Neumann was sold on a permanent basis to Ingolstadt and spent two years with them, playing 27 matches.

Holstein Kiel then swooped in for him in 2019 and went on to feature on 79 occasions before Hannover came in.

What now?

Neumann has never played outside of Germany and a switch to Birmingham City could have been an exciting new challenge for him in England.

However, it seems Hannover value him highly and aren’t prepared to let him leave below what they value him.

Securing him on longer terms would be a big boost for the Bundesliga.2 side and means they won’t lose him for nothing in 12 months.

As for the Blues, they may need to start looking elsewhere for other targets in his position. They were beaten 3-1 away at non-league Aldershot Town last weekend.