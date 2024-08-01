Birmingham City bid to sign Premier League midfielder on loan

Birmingham City have made a loan offer for Fulham attacking midfielder Luke Harris, according to Sky Sports

Birmingham City are in the market for more new signings after several eye-catching additions this summer.

The Blues were relegated from the Championship at the end of last season but with ambitious owners at the helm, that hasn’t stopped them from spending freely ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

A number of impressive additions have been made to Chris Davies’ ranks but with a month left in the window and a little over a week before the season begins, they’re not done yet.

Now, a new target has emerged on the radar.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Birmingham City have made an offer for Fulham starlet Luke Harris. The Blues are bidding to bring the Welshman in on loan after his half-season stay in League One with Exeter City earlier this year.

The 19-year-old mainly plays as an attacking midfielder but has been deployed in a deeper central midfield role and out on the left-hand side before too.

He seems bound for another shot at first-team level having starred in youth football. Harris has 11 goals and five assists to his name in 24 U18s Premier League outings and played even better in the Premier League 2, returning 27 goals and seven assists in 41 games.

Harris’ previous League One stay

After spending time in League One with Exeter City over the second half of last season, it could be that he spends all of the new campaign at the same level.

A move to Birmingham City would see the highly-rated talent link up with a more upwardly-mobile club though. He’ll be under the guide of a top coach in Davies too, who has worked with plenty of big prospects over the years.

Harris arrived at Exeter with a big reputation and after locking down a starting spot, he found some great form over the final weeks of the campaign.

He notched four goals and two assists in his last 10 League One games, helping the Grecians go nine unbeaten in that run.

Harris move points towards a departure?

As Birmingham City make a bid to bring Harris in, it could be that his potential signing ends up in someone moving on from St. Andrew’s shortly after.

With Jordan James, Juninho Bacunca, Marc Leonard, Willum Thor Willumsson, Tyler Roberts and George Ball all on the books, Davies’ ranks are already well-stocked with attack-minded midfielders.

It means that perhaps Harris is being lined up as a replacement for one of those players should they move on. It’s certain it won’t be Leonard or Willumsson to depart given their recent arrivals, but time will tell who heads out the door if there is to be a departure.