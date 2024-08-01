Birmingham City striker set to complete loan exit

Birmingham City youngster Junior Dixon is poised to join Boreham Wood on a temporary basis, according to Birmingham Live

Birmingham City have mainly been focused on incomings this summer transfer window.

After a shock relegation from the Championship, the ambitious Blues ownership have set their sights on bringing in players capable of leading Chris Davies’ side to the League One title. From there, it will be hoped they can compete straight away once back in the second-tier.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

However, as the start of the new campaign nears and pre-season draws to a close, departures are likely to become more of a focus. That will especially be the case for youngsters and their potential loans.

Now, it is claimed one man lined up for a temporary Birmingham City exit is Junior Dixon.

Birmingham Live reports that the 19-year-old striker is set to head to Boreham Wood on loan. There, the former Crystal Palace prospect will get a first shot to impress at senior level in the National League South.

Dixon has only ever played academy football, enjoying prolific football in the setups at both St. Andrew’s and Selhurst Park. With no place for him in Davies’ senior plans at this moment though, he now heads out on the maiden loan of his promising campaign.

The right time for Dixon to step up

Given the pathway from the academy to the first-team at Birmingham City, Dixon may have hoped that his exploits for the U21s last season would earn him a shot at senior game time in League One.

After all, the youngster notched 19 goals last season, another impressive haul for Dixon.

Image courtesy of: REUTERS STAFF/REUTERS.

However, after being left out of the summer training camp trip to Austria and other youngsters being named in the squad with him, it was suggested from early that he wouldn’t be in and around the senior ranks this season.

Having proven himself in academy football again, this loan is the right move at the right time for Dixon. Strong form with Boreham Wood will see his stock rise and could quickly pave the way for him to be tested at a higher level.

The deal is set to run until January, when it will be reviewed again.

Another striker wanted

Birmingham City have added one new striker to the ranks in the form of last season’s League One top scorer Alfie May, who signed from Charlton Athletic on a permanent basis.

After a number of releases though, it’s only him and Lukas Jutkiewicz as natural options up top.

The likes of Tyler Roberts and Siriki Dembele can play there, but they are better in other positions and question marks surround their futures. It seems a statement striker signing is being lined up, which would only push Dixon further down the pecking order.

As such, this Boreham Wood switch looks to be the right move for the striker.