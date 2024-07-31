3 strikers West Brom must eye amid Championship rivals’ £3m swoop

West Brom look set to cash in on striker Brandon Thomas-Asante with Championship rivals Hull City swooping in.

West Brom have had a fairly tame summer transfer window to date, so Carlos Corberan will be hoping business can ramp up over the course of August.

However, much of the focus recently has been on potential departures. Brandon Thomas-Asante has been the subject of interest from Championship rivals and now, reports claim Hull City have come to an agreement over a £3m deal for the striker.

Thomas-Asante will need replacing, and his sale means the Baggies have the funds – and ample time in the transfer market – to bring in someone to take his place.

With that said, here are three strikers West Brom should target as Thomas-Asante heads for Humberside.

West Brom signed Thomas-Asante from League Two side Salford City two years ago, showing big faith in bringing him up from the fourth-tier all the way to the Championship.

The Baggies can make a similar dip into the lower reaches of the EFL for his replacement with Newport County star Will Evans among the standout strikers at the level last season.

At 27, some may deem it as a little late to make such a step up. However, after dominating the lower leagues of Welsh football, Evans would bag a thoroughly impressive 25 goals in 55 games last season, including one in the FA Cup against Manchester United.

The loan market could be an option for West Brom and if they want to sign a physically dominant striker, Ipswich Town man Al-Hamadi will be one for the recruitment team to consider.

Upon stepping up from League Two in January, Al-Hamadi managed a goal every 70 minutes in the Championship. His return of four goals in 14 outings proved him as a capable player at the level and following promotion, the door may well open for him to head out on loan.

Al-Hamadi is a powerful, hardworking striker who could fit into Corberan’s setup brilliantly. They may be better looking elsewhere if a permanent replacement is sought though.

Rayan Phillippe – Eintracht Braunschweig

Last but not least is a more left-field option, but West Brom have shown a willingness to dip into the overseas market this summer and could do so again in the hunt for a new talisman.

French forward Rayan Phillippe only joined 2. Bundesliga side Eintracht Braunschweig last summer, signing after a ridiculously prolific stay in Luxembourg. He proved himself at a higher level in Germany with eight goals and five assists in 25 league outings.

The 23-year-old’s deal is up next summer although there is a 12-month extension option. However, the chance to make a big move to England and for Braunschweig to make a swift profit could make a deal feasible.