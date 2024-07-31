West Brom poised to sign former Barnsley striker on free transfer

West Brom are gearing up for another season in the Championship.

Carlos Corberan’s side are looking to replicate the success they had last year and once again finish inside the top six this season. However, there will be hope that the Baggies can go one step further and achieve promotion back to the Premier League this time around.

The Spanish boss had his side firing at times last season and on their day they were one of the strongest sides in the division.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

However, the summer window means their squad will look relatively different come the start of the coming season than it did in the final game of last.

Brandon Thomas-Asante is set to depart for Coventry City and that means they would need a striker reinforcement before deadline day.

Trusted Baggies reporter Cox is claiming West Brom are set to sign Cole on a free transfer following his release from Barnsley earlier this summer.

Brandon Thomas-Asante and Conor Townsend set for #wba departures to join Coventry (beat Hull to it) and Ipswich, respectively. Both follow Yokuslu out exit door. All three had 1yr left on deals.

Understand free agent striker Devante Cole, 19, poised to sign. @ESAlbion_star — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) July 31, 2024

A solid option

The 29-year-old scored 18 goals in 48 League One appearances last season, including two in the play-offs.

Cole managed 15 goals in 45 in League One the year before and has proven sufficiently that he can perform to a strong level in the third tier.

He has a little Championship experience already. He has played 24 games in the second tier whilst at Barnsley, but he only managed one goal and one assist during that spell.

Cole was playing for a relegated side during that season, but there will be question marks over his ability to register the numbers West Brom will need in the Championship.

Kicking on

The Baggies should be in contention for a play-off finish again this season, but whether they have done enough this summer to get over the line remains to be seen.

On a free transfer, Cole isn’t a bad signing. If he can carry on his momentum from last season it would be very handy for Corberan, but given he hasn’t had a club during this summer’s pre-season, it may take him sometime to get back up to speed.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

The season begins in less than two weeks time, but the transfer window still has four weeks left and whilst some clubs prefer to do their business before the season starts, sometimes that just ins’t possible and in this case it is likely West Brom continue to look for further additions up until the end of August deadline.

The Baggies begin their 2024/25 season against QPR away from home and if the deal is done in time, Cole may be part of the squad that features at Loftus Road.