Watford to sign and then loan out centre-back, Fabrizio Romano reports

Watford have completed a deal to sign Kayky Almeida from Fluminense and will loan him out to a team in Belgium, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X

Watford have tied up a move for the youngster ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season in the Championship. Their opening match is an away trip to Millwall next weekend but they have a friendly against Brentford first to get through.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Almeida, 19, is a centre-back who has been on the books at Fluminense for his whole career to date. He has been a key player for their Under-20’s side over recent times but is now poised for a new chapter in England.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Romano on X, the Hornets have ‘secured’ his signature and he had a medical on Tuesday ahead of his proposed transfer. He will now be loaned out to a Belgian side, although the identity of his next destination is yet to be known at this stage.

Watford to sign defender

Watford could see Almeida as one for the future and someone that can break into their senior team down the line.

The teenager, who is left-footed, will benefit from a temporary spell away from Vicarage Road to get used to life in Europe and pick up some experience to boost his development.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

His contract at Fluminense was due to expire in 2027 meaning that they were under no pressure to sell him in this window. However, it appears the Hornets have been able to strike an agreement with the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A outfit.

The Brazilian has made 26 competitive appearance for his current team’s Under-20’s side, scoring three goals from the back, and receiving seven yellow cards.

Almeida has also played once for their first-team but is now heading away from South America for a fresh start.

What next for Watford

Watford will look to get the move officially over the line as they continue their preparation for the new campaign.

Their boss Tom Cleverley has recently highlighted the need for them to be ‘creative’ in the transfer market. He told the Watford Observer: “We’ll have to be creative in the market. I think my contacts and experiences as a player could help that, and hopefully coaches trust me with their players on loan.

“We have a very large scouting network across the world, and I’m sure the club have got really good players on their radar. But the reality is we haven’t got masses of money to go out and blow.

“We have to be creative, hopefully keep our best players and I’m thoroughly confident in myself that i can improve anyone that I either have input in signing, or the club sign. This part of the job is the newest experience for me.”