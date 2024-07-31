Watford in advanced talks to sign recent Sheffield United loan man

Watford are in advanced talks to sign recent Sheffield United loan man Yasser Larouci from ESTAC Troyes, as per The Athletic

Watford and Sheffield United will be battling it out in the Championship next season after the latter’s dismal one-year stay in the Premier League ended in relegation.

The Blades will be out for drastic improvements in the new campaign as Chris Wilder leads a rebuild at Bramall Lane. As for the Hornets, they’re hoping to enter a brighter fresh chapter under the lead of rookie boss Tom Cleverley.

There have been some signings made at Vicarage Road but a glaring shortage at left-back has meant recruitment there has been a point of focus. Now, a familiar face at Sheffield United looks to be heading for Hertfordshire.

The Athletic reports that Watford are in advanced talks over a deal for ESTAC Troyes man Yasser Larouci.

A loan-to-buy deal is sought, the same agreement that took the 23-year-old to the Blades last summer. He failed to impress in the Premier League though and the option was not triggered, making 13 appearances across all competitions.

Nevertheless, Watford will be hoping Larouci can find more joy in the Championship having played 42 times in Ligue 1 during his time in France.

Out for redemption

Larouci’s time at Sheffield United was one to forget. Action was limited for him at Bramall Lane and when he did get the chance to play, performances weren’t strong enough to warrant a stay in the starting XI, or with the club for the long-term.

The three-time Algeria international has played at a good level in France though. Perhaps in a more settled environment where the manager who signs him is kept on, he can find more joy at a lower level.

Watford will be hoping that is the case as they look to find their feet in the Championship once more.

Former Liverpool man Larouci looks to be an ideal candidate for the left wing-back spot in Cleverley’s XI. If the manager opts to switch systems though, he is more than capable of playing as a left-back too.

Current options on the left

The signing of Larouci will be a welcome one for Watford if they are able to get it over the line.

James Morris is a promising prospect and should be in and around the first-team again this season but he is the only natural option there at the moment. As such, further depth is needed, and a more senior option in Larouci eases the reliance on Morris.

Ryan Andrews – naturally a right-sided player – has been deployed there. However, it will be hoped he can play on his preferred flank this season.

Larouci should be in with a good chance of making the starting spot his own but the deal must be sealed first as advanced talks take place.