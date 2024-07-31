Free agent lands new home following Swindon Town departure

Charlie Austin has signed for AFC Totton following his exit from Swindon Town , as announced by their official club website

His Swindon Town contract expired at the end of last season and he has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Austin, 35, has now made the decision to drop into non-league to join the Southern League Premier Division South runners-up.

He has told their website: “I know I can bring a lot of experience, having played in all four divisions of the professional league, as well as at this sort of level at the beginning of my career. if my game can fit in with the team and can help the team to get over that final hurdle, then that’s what it’s all about – the goal is for us to get promoted.

“Non-league in general over the last 15 years has got better. There are so many more players who have been involved in the professional game but then don’t get contracts and come back through into non-league, and the only beneficial point of that is that non-league gets a lot better and a lot stronger.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. If I was coming here half-hearted then I might as well have retired and just knocked it on the head then, but I’m coming here ready to play.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

New home for departed Swindon Town man

Swindon Town re-signed Austin in 2022 after his spell in Australia at Brisbane Roar in the A-League.

ADVERTISEMENT

He scored 23 goals in 68 games for the Robins in all competitions over the past couple of years.

The Wiltshire club first snapped him up as a youngster from Poole Town in non-league back in 2010 and he fired 37 goals in 65 outings during his first spell.

He then went on to have stints at Burnley, QPR, Southampton and West Brom and played in the Premier League before heading Down Under.

Austin found the net on four occasions in 11 outings for Brisbane Roar when he went Down Under before deciding to move back home.

His deal at Swindon Town officially expired in late June and he has now decided to drop down a few leagues.

New home

AFC Totten are preparing for their upcoming Southern League Premier Division South season. They missed out on promotion last term despite finishing 2nd after losing on penalties in the play-offs to Salisbury.

Austin will significantly bolster their striking options and they will fancy their chances of going up next time around.

They are managed by ex-Forest Green Rovers boss Jimmy Ball.