Hibs targeting move for Championship man

Swansea City attacker Mykola Kukharevych has emerged on the radar of Hibernian, according to a report by the Edinburgh Evening News

Swansea City signed the striker in July last year but he has struggled to make an impact with the Championship side. He made 13 appearances in all competitions last season and only managed to score once.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Kukharevych, 23, is under contract at the Swansea.Com Stadium until June 2026 but his future is up in the air in this window. He had a loan spell at Hibs in the campaign before joining his current side and fired five goals in 15 outings for the Edinburgh outfit.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the Edinburgh Evening News claim he is wanted back by the Scottish Premiership side as they prepare for their opening day clash against St Mirren away next weekend. They have turned to former player David Gray as their new boss after sacking former Sheffield United man Nick Montgomery.

Swansea City man wanted by Hibs

Kukharevych was a hit during his time at Hibs so a return there could help him find his shooting boots again.

His move to Swansea City hasn’t worked out and a change of scene could do him good ahead of next term.

The ex-Ukraine youth international, who most recently played for his country at Under-23’s level, was signed by the Welsh club to add more competition and depth to their striking department.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at FC Volyn Lutsk and Rukh Lviv before moving to France when Troyes came calling in 2021.

Kukharevych played only twice during his time at Stade de l’Aube and was loaned out to OH Leuven and Hibs to get some experience.

Swansea City then snapped him up permanently but it remains to be seen whether he will be staying put with Luke Williams’ side now.

What now for Swansea City

Offloading Kukharevych would free up space and funds in the Swans’ ranks to pave the way for new arrivals.

Williams said back in May that he wants his side to compete with the big boys in the new season. He told BBC Sport: “We need to be really smart about how we recruit players. I am aware that we are not a superpower in the Championship.

“We are going to have to be a good team rather than relying on one or two individuals, and certainly we have a way to go before we can be considered a really good team.

“But that’s encouraging because in the last third of the season, I think we were in the top six in terms of points and crucial data.”