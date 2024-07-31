Sunderland: Scottish club target loan deal for Black Cats defender

Sunderland defender Oliver Bainbridge is wanted by Scottish side Kilmarnock this summer, as per Alan Nixon

Sunderland are heading for another year in the Championship.

The Black Cats are under the management of their third permanent boss in the last 12 months, four if you include Mike Dodds’ 13 game interim spell to end last season.

Regis Le Bris will be hoping he is the man to take the club forward and after joining from Lorient it will be hoped by fans that he adapts quickly to the second tier of English football.

Image courtesy of: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS.

Bainbridge, 19, spent last season in Sunderland’s U23. The left back played 20 league games as his side reached the Premier League 2 play-offs. The youngster scored once and assisted a further two.

During the 2022/23 season he managed an impressive six goals from 18 U18 league games from the back and his performances in the youth ranks have drummed up interest elsewhere.

Nixon reports that Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock are wanting to take him on loan this season, with the defender said to be keen on the move.

Fulfilling his potential

The 19-year-old has potential, just how much is another question, but his performances in the youth game are strong and it seems only natural that he tries his hand in the senior game this season.

Kilmarnock would offer him the chance to go and play top tier football in Scotland and considering they finished 4th last season, it would be a very good test to see where his ability level is really at.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

First team minutes are crucial for development at this stage of any player’s career, but Bainbridge likely won’t get that at Sunderland this year given the quality they have in their ranks and therefore a temporary switch away makes sense.

The season ahead

Sunderland finished 16th last season, this came after a top six campaign the year before and fans will be wanting to get back to those levels of success this time around.

However, there is a lot of work to do. Sunderland have made some decent signings this summer, but their young squad still lacks depth and quality in some areas.

Failure to address those areas would once again leave them short and it could see them struggle to make a mark on the second tier for a second season running.

There are still around four weeks left of the transfer window, but the season starts in under two and it will be hoped as much of their business is done as early as possible to allow Le Bris more time to settle his squad down ahead of a busy campaign.

Sunderland make the trip to Wales to face Cardiff City on the opening day of the 2024/25 season.