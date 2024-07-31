Sunderland may still receive a bid from Serie A giants for prospect worth €15m

Sunderland are gearing up for another season in the Championship.

Despite their poor finish last season, Sunderland’s squad does still have plenty of talent within it and with that talent typically comes interest in some of their key players.

So far, the Black Cats have done well to deter any interest in their main men. Dan Ballard renewed his contract earlier this month and Chris Rigg signed his first professional deal on Wearside.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Jobe, 18, played 45 Championship games for Sunderland last season, scoring seven and assisting one.

The young midfielder played several roles for Sunderland including as a number nine at times last season.

His performances have attracted interest from the top flight in England and Italy with Crystal Palace registering an interest earlier this summer. Lazio have also had long-standing interest, but Fabrizio Romano claimed that Jobe was likely to stay at Sunderland for this season.

However, despite that, fresh reports in Italy state Lazio still hold strong interest in Jobe and they believe a deal is possible before next month’s deadline day.

The report states they may make an approach in the next couple of weeks and believe a fee of around €15m would be enough to tempt Sunderland into a deal.

Waiting for the right time

The 18-year-old played a lot of football last season, but at times looked as if he was mis-managed slightly in regards to his burn out.

He is still very early in his senior football career and he must ensure he doesn’t rush into a big move before he is ready for it.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Staying at Sunderland would bring him a consistent amount of football at a level he knows he can compete in. However, moving to a Serie A club for example and minutes may become few and far between.

Looking forward

Jobe seems destined to get a big move at some stage soon in his career providing his performances continue to build on what he showed last year. However, he shouldn’t be in any rush to do that this summer.

Sunderland may decide to accept a bid if one comes in that is too good to refuse, but the chances of that happening remain slim at the moment as Sunderland appear to be holding firm on all of their valuations this summer.

The Black Cats will be hoping to push back up the second tier this season under Regis Le Bris and Jobe should be set for a competitive campaign with Sunderland’s midfield ranks looking quite healthy in terms of quality and depth.