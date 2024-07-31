Shrewsbury Town invite familiar face back after Macclesfield spell

Jon Nolan is back on trial at Shrewsbury Town following his exit from Macclesfield, as reported by the Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town have invited the midfielder back to train with them as they prepare for the start of the new League One season. First up for Paul Hurst’s side is an away trip to Stevenage next weekend and they their last friendly against Oldham Athletic to get through first.

Image courtesy of: IAN WALTON/REUTERS.

Nolan, 32, last played for Macclesfield in the Northern Premier League after dropping down a few leagues to join the ambitious Silkmen. However, he left the Cheshire outfit in May and has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Shropshire Star, he is back training with the Shrews in a bid to keep up his fitness levels. It remains to be seen whether he is seen as a potential transfer target or if he is just being handed a favour by his former employers.

Shrewsbury Town invite midfielder back

Nolan joined Shrewsbury Town back in 2017 and was a hit during his single campaign at New Meadow.

He made 55 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with 10 goals.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The Huyton-born man helped the Shrews reach the third tier play-off final that year under Hurst but they were denied promotion to the Championship after losing at Wembley to Rotherham United.

Nolan started out at Everton and rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League outfit.

He was a regular for the Toffees at various different youth levels before leaving in 2011 as a youngster for Stockport County.

Stints at Lincoln City, Wrexham, Grimsby Town and Chesterfield followed on for him before Shrewsbury Town came calling.

Nolan’s impressive year with the Shrews earned him a transfer to Ipswich Town when Hurst took over at Portman Road.

He went on to play 70 games for the Tractor Boys and found the net on 10 occasions.

The former England C international moved on in 2022 and has since played for Bristol Rovers, Tranmere Rovers and Macclesfield.

What now for Shrewsbury Town trialist?

Shrewsbury Town will need to decide what to do with Nolan eventually.

He was playing in the seventh tier last year with the Silkmen and wasn’t the only ex-Football League man to join them, with the likes of John Rooney, Mark Duffy, Neill Danns, Alex Bruce and more all featuring at the Leasing.com Stadium over recent seasons.

If the Shrews don’t sign him, Nolan will still be fit and ready to join another team on the back of his training spell this summer.