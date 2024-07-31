League One side snap up free agent after recent Stockport County trial

Shrewsbury Town have decided to offer the midfielder a contract ahead of the new season.

Rossiter, 27, saw his contract at Bristol Rovers expire in late June and he has been weighing up his options over recent times. He has been looked at by fellow League One side Stockport County, as per BristolLive, but a move to Edgeley Park didn’t materialise for him in the end.

The Shrews’ boss Paul Hurst has told their website: “Jordan is a really good kid. He came in on trial but we knew it was never going to be a long trial. Fitness has been his issue but he has come through the games without any problems.

“I think he could be a really big player for us. Around the place he is going to be really good. He is a leader. And I’m delighted we’ve added him to the squad.

“He has got a really good pedigree. He’s been with Liverpool. He went up to Rangers as well. He had a really good start to his career. And he is the type of player that will have gained a lot from those experiences.

“He is a genuine lad and you can tell how much he wants to be back playing football. Hopefully, we will reap that benefit.”

Rossiter will give Shrewsbury Town more competition and depth in the middle of the park and could prove to be a shrewd pick-up.

They haven’t had to pay anything in terms of a transfer fee for him so it is a relatively risk-free addition.

The former England youth international rose up through the ranks at Liverpool and was a regular for the Premier League side at various different youth levels.

He went on to play five times for the Reds’ first-team as a youngster and chipped in with a single goal before Rangers lured him away from Anfield.

Rossiter spent four years on the books at Ibrox and made 16 appearances for the Glasgow giants altogether, as well as having loan spells away at Bury and Fleetwood Town.

The latter snapped him up permanently under Joey Barton and he later followed his former manager to Bristol Rovers.

What next for Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will hope their latest arrival can settle in quickly as they prepare for the new campaign.

They face an away trip to Stevenage on the opening day and will be eager to start with a win,.

The Shrews then lock horns with Notts County at home in the first round of the Carabao Cup.