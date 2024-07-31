Sheffield Wednesday make move for 20-year-old prospect

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of young goalkeeper Killian Barrett after a successful trial with the club.

Sheffield Wednesday have been in the market for new additions to the first-team mainly this summer.

Danny Rohl wasted no time in bringing a number of fresh faces into his ranks as he sets about his ambitious plan to take the Owls from the relegation picture to the higher end of the Championship table.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The summer is also an important period for recruitment of young players though. Pre-season offers a great chance for clubs to bring in trialists, many of whom have been let go by academies and are on the lookout for new teams to call home.

Now, it has been confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday have added a new prospect to their ranks.

As announced on the official club website, the Championship side have brought in goalkeeper Killian Barrett. He pens a professional deal with the Owls after a successful trial over the course of the summer.

The 20-year-old started his playing days over in Ireland but switched to the lower leagues of English football. Having impressed there, he now earns a big move to Sheffield Wednesday after time with both the first-team and U21s.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Barrett signing leads to more movement?

Barrett certainly looks to be one for the future at Sheffield Wednesday. He offers another option in goal at U21 level and may well be considered as a cover for the first-team if required.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latter may only come around with injuries, but his signing could lead to movement on the departures front at Hillsborough.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Owls do have a number of young goalkeepers who could benefit from loans, and Barrett’s arrival may facilitate them. 19-year-old Pierce Charles is the pick of the bunch but he may well be kept around Rohl’s side, as he was last season.

Jack Hall is another promising shot-stopper who may well earn a shot at senior minutes elsewhere having impressed in the setup. Jack Phillips continues to progress too, so perhaps Barrett’s signing means one of those will head out temporarily.

Things have gone a little quieter on the transfer front at Hillsborough recently but having made so many signings earlier in the window, that seemed inevitable.

Sheffield Wednesday have added nine new players at first-team level. Returning favourite James Beadle is the only loan signing, with the rest coming in on permanent deals.

Ben Hamer has added another option in goal while Max Lowe and Yan Valery have reinforced the backline. Nathaniel Chalobah and Svante Ingelsson have both signed to bolster the midfield ranks but more additions there could be sought.

Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill are onboard in the attacking department.