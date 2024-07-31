Sheffield United to snap up Wolves star this week

Sheffield United are set to sign Wolves defender Ki-Jana Hoever on loan before the end of this week, according to BBC Sport’s Mantej Mann

Sheffield United are looking to strike more deals in the transfer market ahead of the new season.

Chris Wilder has had to work in challenging conditions with a host of signings needed but ongoing takeover talks limiting the funds available. Cash additions have been limited with the free transfer market utilised well.

As the start of the campaign nears and pre-seasons draw closer to an end, the loan market is one that is bound to prove fruitful for Championship clubs in the coming weeks.

Now, it seems that Sheffield United are nearing their first temporary signing.

Writing on X, BBC Sport reporter Mantej Mann has stated that the Blades are set to bring Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever in from Premier League side Wolves on loan. It had been reported the deal was near, but Mann says the move could be made official by the end of this week.

Confirmation expected to be announced before the end of the week. — Mantej Mann (@MantejMann) July 31, 2024

That would mean Hoever, who mainly plays as a right-back or wing-back, would be available for the first game of the Blades’ season against Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End.

Back to the Championship

22-year-old Hoever first came over to these shores with Liverpool and started out as a centre-back. However, as he’s progressed, the defender has found great success on the right-hand side.

That has especially been the case in his two loan spells with Stoke City, spanning 18 months.

In a season-and-a-half with the Potters, Hoever proved himself as a standout at this level with a struggling side. Eight goals and six assists in 61 games for the Championship side from right-back emphasises the attacking threat he possesses.

His previous time at the heart of defence means he has that side of his game locked down too though. It makes for a great loan signing for Sheffield United, should the move go through this week as expected.

One in, one out?

Looking at the current Sheffield United squad, it could be that Hoever’s arrival pushes someone out the exit door.

Jamie Shackleton has also joined as another option at right-back, though it could be that Wilder sees him as a midfielder and doesn’t plan on using him in a defensive role.

Femi Seriki and Irish prospect Sam Curtis are the other two options on the books. So, perhaps one of those will be freed to head out on loan and find senior minutes elsewhere while Wilder opts for more proven options in his Championship squad.

Sheffield United will be sure to weigh up all options, but Hoever coming in could mean someone departs.