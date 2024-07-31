‘No doubt’ – Wayne Rooney speaks on Sheffield United and Crystal Palace interest in Plymouth Argyle man

Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have both been credited with interest in Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper this summer.

Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship this summer.

The Blades were relegated last season and are hoping to bounce back to the Premier League under Chris Wilder for the second time.

They will be joined by Plymouth Argyle who survived relegation last time around. They are now under the guidance of Wayne Rooney who has picked up another Championship job after his poor spell at Birmingham City last season.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Cooper, 24, was a key player for Argyle last season. He played 19 Championship games, keeping six clean sheets. He started the campaign with an injury, but ended it as their first choice shot stopper.

Cooper was also a regular for the Pilgrims in League One the year before, keeping 11 clean sheets in 29 third tier outings.

News broke earlier this summer that he rejected a new contract at Home Park which would have made him the highest paid player in the club’s history. Plymouth Argyle were said to be happy to listen to offers after this news broke and given his deal expires next summer some clubs saw that as the perfect opportunity to pounce.

Premier League side, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are both said to hold interest in him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blades reportedly made an approach for Cooper, but fell short of the claimed £3m asking price Plymouth Argyle had set.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Rooney’s claim

Now, speaking to Plymouth Live on a potential sale, Rooney said: “Truthfully, not as far as I’m aware, and I think he’s worth a lot more than £3m as well. As I keep saying, Coops is here, he’s happy, he will be in our squad for the first game of the season, no doubt about that.”

“I’m not saying we are looking for any amount of money, I think he’s such an important player for us. We want him here.“

It’s a good sign that Rooney is keeping his cards close to his chest. The Pilgrims appear in no rush to sell Cooper this summer, but given the interest from above a deal cannot yet be ruled out.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

The season ahead

Keeping Cooper at the club this season definitely boosts their chances of survival this year.

The 24-year-old has proven he can play at this level and it is no surprise there has been interest from clubs higher up, however it is a good statement of intent that Plymouth Argyle are holding firm on whatever their true valuation is.

But, they do run the risk of losing him for free next summer if they don’t sell him in the next month and that may force their hand if a decent bid does come in over the next few weeks.

It’s important they are planned for that scenario and have already identified a replacement to come in as to not leave them short when the season is already underway.

The 2024/25 campaign begins in just over a week and Rooney’s first competitive game in charge at Plymouth Argyle will be an away trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday.