QPR set sights on move for 25-year-old ahead of the new season

QPR are interested in a move for Juventus defender Gianluca Frabotta this summer, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio on X

QPR are keen on luring the left-back to England in this window as they prepare for the start of the new Championship season. Their first match is a home clash against West Brom next weekend and they will be eager to start with a win.

Frabotta, 25, is under contract at Juventus until June 2026 but is now being linked with an exit. He has been on the books of the Italian giants since 2019 but has spent a lot of time out on loan from the Juventus Stadium.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Di Marzio on X, the Hoops are looking to bring him in but may have to wait to sell Kenneth Paal first and foremost before they can bring him in. The latter is on the radar of fellow second tier outfit Watford, as per West London Sport.

QPR eye defender

Frabotta is from Rome and is a former Italy youth international.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at Consalvo and Savio before joining Bologna in 2015.

The full-back never made a senior appearance during his time at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara and left for Juventus after four years following loan spells at Renate and Pordenone.

He has since played 18 times for Juve’s senior team and has also been a regular for their Under-23’s in the past.

Frabotta has also had temporary stints at Hellas Verona, Lecce, Frosinone, Bari and most recently Cosenza to get some experience.

His future is now up in the air again but a change of scene to a different country may well be on the cards for him now.

What now for QPR target?

QPR could see Frabotta as someone to bolster their defensive department. They have brought in Liam Morrison, Paul Nardi and Zan Celar recently.

Their chances of securing the move depend on what happens with Watford-linked Paal though over the coming days/weeks.

Cifuentes has recently shared this transfer update, as per West London Sport: “When you look at the acquisitions that we’ve made, they are in the middle or the back line.

“Hevertton is a right full-back but we are using him as a right winger because that’s where we are. We need more there and hopefully we can keep improving as well.

“We’ve got the players we’ve got, so I’m trying to get the best of all of them. I have a clear idea [of what is needed] and the club knows very well my idea. I am aware that we are trying to work and that’s where we are.”