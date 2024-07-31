John Mousinho quizzed on Portsmouth deal for 24-year-old star amid striker admission

Portsmouth are preparing for a big season as they step back up to the Championship.

A tough task awaits John Mousinho and co after storming to the League One title, but with talented players on the books and a highly-rated manager at the helm, the future looks bright at Fratton Park.

Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

There are areas of the squad that have needed strengthening in the transfer market, but that hasn’t been the case in attack. Colby Bishop, Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee make up the current striker ranks.

However, Portsmouth confirmed on Tuesday that star talisman Bishop will be facing a spell out after the decision was made for him to undergo heart surgery after a routine health check. It leaves Mousinho down on an option up top, and a key one at that.

Rumours of a swoop for Danish talisman Elias Sorensen emerged shortly after the Bishop revelation. Tipsbladet claimed a six-figure deal for the Esbjerg fB forward had been agreed.

Now though, Mousinho has been quizzed on the matter by the The News. The Portsmouth boss remained coy on Sorensen specifically but confirmed they will have to re-evaluate their options up top. He said:

“I saw the links, but he’s a player contracted to another club and not a free agent, so I have no more comment to make.

“Colby’s issue leaves us short. During pre-season, we were looking at having the three centre-forwards going into the Championship, with Colby, Kusini and Christian – and we were really pleased with that.

“There was no intention of adding anything to the centre-forwards department, but we will now certainly re-evaluate where we are there.”

Mousinho stays tight-lipped

Portsmouth fans will have expected as much from Mousinho when quizzed on the Sorensen rumours.

The manager rarely comments on targeted players who are under contract at other clubs, with the 24-year-old Dane still on the books at Esbjerg. Free agents are the only exception, and many of the best options in that market have already been snapped up.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

While only time will tell what comes of the Sorensen links, it seems another option at the top of the pitch will be wanted. Whether they’re signed as mere cover and competition or if they’ll come in to take the starting spot, that remains to be seen.

It will be hoped Bishop isn’t out for long, but many will have faith that Yengi, Saydee and whoever comes through the doors can take up the mantle as leading talisman at Fratton Park.

Further business required?

A striker may well move to the top of the shopping list at Portsmouth, but further additions in other areas are bound to be sought over the final month or so of the window.

Another ‘keeper may be targeted after letting Toby Steward out on loan and a fresh option at the heart of defence while Regan Poole recovers could be wanted. In midfield, some would argue partner for Marlon Pack is needed but Owen Moxon will be looking to make that spot his own.

In attack, Mousinho’s options out wide are well-stocked. The Bishop situation puts a striker on the shopping list, but they may have already found their new man in Sorensen.