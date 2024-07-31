Portsmouth make 25-year-old available for transfer

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has confirmed winger Anthony Scully is free to leave the club before the end of the window.

Portsmouth are looking to streamline their squad before embarking on the 2024/25 campaign.

John Mousinho and co will be up against it as they step up to the Championship but after storming League One and making some shrewd additions, it will be hoped they can preserve their second-tier status and kick on at Fratton Park.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Much of the focus has been on incomings, understandably. However, with pre-season coming to a close and the new campaign moving nearer, there could be a step up in departures at clubs across the EFL.

That looks set to be the case for Portsmouth too, with some fringe players unlikely to have a role to play.

Anthony Scully fits into that category and manager Mousinho has now confirmed that the Irishman will be available for transfer. The winger, signed from Wigan Athletic last summer, saw his action limited by injury but when fit, he struggled to make an impact.

So, having spent pre-season with the first-team, the decision has been made to open the door for Scully to find a new club. Speaking to The News on the matter, Portsmouth boss Mousinho said:

“For us at the football club, it is probably the right time.

“We’ve had a look at everything pre-season and maybe it’s a good time for both parties to shake hands and part ways if we can find something which is mutually agreeable.

“He’s still training with us, just didn’t travel with us. He wasn’t going to get the minutes, so there was no point in him travelling.

“Everything is amicable and we’ll try to find the best thing, it might be another club.”

A tough first season

It had been hoped the Portsmouth move could breathe life back into Scully’s career having endured a challenging one-year stay with Wigan Athletic prior.

He was returning to a level he had thrived at before but after starting three of the first four League One games, injury struck and kept the former Lincoln City star out for almost the rest of 2023.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

By the time he had returned, Mousinho had his strongest side and a lot of work was needed to get back into the team. He wouldn’t start another league game and following promotion, Scully was faced with an uphill battle to earn his spot again.

His contract runs until next summer, so a sale now allows Pompey to get a fee for his services while the player can start afresh once more.

Back to League One?

Scully may not have been able to make an impact with Portsmouth last season, but it will be widely expected that he returns to League One this summer.

The 25-year-old starred in the third-tier with Lincoln City and has 25 goals and 13 assists to his name in 91 games at the level. As such, a club will back him to get back to his best, and if he does, he’ll be a key asset once again.

After all, Scully’s step up to the Championship with Wigan Athletic was a deserved one.

However, it just hasn’t worked out over the past two years, both at the DW Stadium and Fratton Park. It will be hoped the grass is greener elsewhere as pastures anew await the Portsmouth man