Opinion: Why Sunderland should prioritise 30-year-old striker over Bordeaux man

Sunderland are still in search for a striker that can provide a consistent goal output in the Championship.

Sunderland are gearing up for anther season in the second tier this summer.

The Black Cats failed to build on their top six finish in 2023 and instead last season fell ten places to finish 16th.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Regis Le Bris has taken charge of the club over the summer and whilst Sunderland’s identity has become more obvious during pre-season, there is still a lack of depth and quality in certain areas.

Sunderland haven’t had a consistent goal-scoring striker since Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms’ partnership broke down over a year ago.

Stewart scored ten in 13 Championship games before an injury ruled him out and he was sold to Southampton, meanwhile loanee Simms scored seven in 17 before he was recalled by Everton.

Since then Sunderland have signed Luis Hemir, Nazariy Rusyn and Eliezer Mayenda in an attempt to find a goal threat and those three combined have struggled to get going in England.

They are young and they do have potential, but the early signs suggest neither of them are near ready to start Championship games.

Sunderland effectively replaced 17 goals in 30 games with two goals in 52 second tier games.

Identifying the right targets

So far this summer Sunderland have been linked with a couple of striking options.

The main being Caen striker Alexandre Mendy who is said to want to leave the French second tier club after being the league’s top scorer last season. The 31-year-old scored 22 league goals last season and it isn’t a one off either as he picked up 19 the year before and 16 the year before that.

He was reportedly having a medical in the north east last week, but that evidently wasn’t true, however he is still training alone in France as he seeks a move away.

Elsewhere, Sunderland have been linked with 22-year-old Vipotnik as well. The Bordeaux man scored ten Ligue 2 goals last season and is said to have several clubs chasing him following the downfall of the French club this summer.

Sunderland are said to be joined by a few other clubs in their hunt for Vipotnik, but the Black Cats are the only side in the article named.

Making the right option

For me, Sunderland should be targeting Mendy as a priority.

The 30-year-old has more experience and a better goal-scoring record than his Slovenian counterpart.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

For Sunderland this could be crucial as despite the fact they’ve added some experience this summer, their squad does still lack it. Mendy would also be able to help mentor the three younger options Sunderland have in this area and that may be their best chance of ever being a success in the north east.

However, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sunderland instead turn their focus to Vipotnik due to the fact he is younger and would come cheaper due to Bordeaux’s financial position.

He would still be a decent option for Sunderland, but after a full season without a proper striking goalscorer, Sunderland need to target the best possible option this summer regardless of age or price.

There are four weeks left of the summer window and fans will be hoping Sunderland begin to make progress in their hunt soon.

The longer time goes on, the more likely fans will become discontent fearing that they’ve seen this same scenario play out in the past.