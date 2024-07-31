Norwich City reject top tier bid for Leeds United target

Norwich City have rejected a bid from Galatasaray for star midfielder Gabriel Sara, as per Yagiz Sabuncuoglu

Norwich City are preparing for another season in the Championship this summer.

The Canaries finished inside the top six last season under David Wagner. However, they fell at the first hurdle and lost comfortably over two legs in the semi final to Leeds United.

That led to the German boss being dismissed and he has since been replaced with Johannes Hoff Thorup who is about to test his hand in the English game for the first time.

Sara, 25, was a star performer for the club last season. He played 48 league games, including two in the play-offs, and scored 13 goals whilst assisting another 12.

The versatile midfielder is most natural through the middle but can also operate on either flank if needed.

He has been targeted by the likes of Leeds United this summer, but it is actually Turkish giants Galatasaray who have had their first bid rejected with the Canaries wanting more before they consider selling this summer.

Forcing their hand

This bid from Galatasaray may end up forcing the likes of the Whites into making a move themselves otherwise they run the risk of missing out on Sara.

The 25-year-old is a top level second tier player as proven last season, and he would be a great asset to Daniel Farke’s side which is currently lacking another central midfield option.

However, Norwich City clearly won’t budge on their valuation and they are under no pressure to sell this summer given his contract at Carrow Road doesn’t expire until 2026, with the Canaries holding the option to extend a further year.

This one will be an interesting one to keep an eye on for the remainder of the window, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another bid fly in for the Brazilian.

The season ahead

Hoff Thorup will be hoping to replicate the top six finish Norwich City had last season. The Danish boss will have his sights set on going one step further and earning promotion back to the Premier League, however it won’t be easy in a tough and competitive division.

Keeping the likes of Sara around would aid their chances of success, however it seems they are willing to sell him this summer for the right price.

But, if a deal is to be done then the sooner the better for the Canaries who would benefit from as much time as possible to seek and recruit reinforcements following his departure.

The transfer window doesn’t shut for another four weeks or so, but leaving this one too late would put them in a sticky situation going forward.