Overseas club in talks to sign Luton Town winger

Luton Town winger Andros Townsend is wanted by Alanyaspor with Sports Digitale claiming negotiations have begun.

Luton Town are heading back to the Championship after a one-year stay in the Premier League.

The Hatters obviously would have hoped to retain their top-flight status but their recruitment over the past year means they’re well-equipped to push for an immediate return. That will be the aim of manager Rob Edwards, who has endeared himself to the Kenilworth Road faithful in his near two-year stay.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

As is always the case with relegated sides, key players have been linked with moves from the club.

Now, one Luton Town man claimed to be attracting interest from elsewhere is winger Andros Townsend.

Turkish news outlet Sports Digitale has claimed on X that Super Lig side Alanyaspor are chasing the 33-year-old. Official negotiations have begun as they look into tempting the former Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace man away from the Championship club.

ÖZEL | Alanyaspor, Andros Townsend'i transfer etmek için resmi görüşmelere başladı.



📰 @resatcan_ozbdak pic.twitter.com/6pgUSY702q — Sports Digitale (@SportsDigitale) July 30, 2024

Townsend joined Luton Town last October after a spell without a club following the end of his Everton contract. Operating as a winger and attacking midfielder, he managed a goal and three assists in 31 outings last season.

He remains under contract until 2026 after extending his short-term contract in January.

Back to a top league?

Townsend may not have necessarily been one of the best Luton Town players last season. He was a solid performer and brought some valuable experience at the level.

That level of pedigree would be of great use in the Championship, but it could also be why he ends up moving on from Kenilworth Road this summer.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The former England international has spent the vast majority of his career in the Premier League. There were loans with a host of clubs including Ipswich Town, Watford, Leeds United and QPR, but he has been a top-flight mainstay ever since.

As such, a drop to the Championship at this stage in his career may not be on his agenda. A move to Turkish with admirers Alanyaspor would see him return to top-flight football while opening the door to a new challenge after a full career on these shores.

Edwards’ options out wide

If Townsend was to move on, it would not be a surprise if Luton Town turned to the transfer market for another option on the wings.

The Hatters have Chiedozie Ogbene and Tahith Chong as the only other natural wingers. Alfie Doughty, mainly a wing-back, can play in a more advanced role if required, while Jacob Brown has been deployed on the wings before too.

However, for some depth, Townsend would likely be replaced.

It would be interesting to see if they turned to someone of a similar profile to replace his experience and leadership, or if a younger player with a higher ceiling could be targeted.