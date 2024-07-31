Leeds United pull out of race to sign Blackburn Rovers star

Leeds United are seeking a couple of new additions before next month’s deadline day.

The Whites are preparing for a second consecutive season in the Championship after they failed to get promoted last season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Daniel Farke’s side got as close as a side could get without actually getting over the line and they will be hoping this year they just have that bit more about them to do it.

They’ve had a hectic summer window so far and it doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon.

Szmodics, 28, has been heavily targeted this summer. The Blackburn Rovers man scored 27 goals in 44 Championship games last season and has been eyed by Premier League side Ipswich Town.

The Whites were also credited with interest in the goalscorer, however a fresh report claims their interest has dwindled.

Football Insider claim Farke’s side are no longer pursuing a deal for Szmodics as Ipswich Town are in advanced talks with him.

They claim the experienced midfielder would prefer a move to the top flight, so they have turned their attention elsewhere.

A smart move

Beating Kieran McKenna’s side to Szmodics was always going to be a tough ask for Leeds United and pulling out of the race now allows them a fair amount of time to pursue other targets.

The Whites are said to be tracking another midfielder and full back this summer and with deadline day around four weeks away fans will hope to see progress on these fronts soon.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

If any other key name was to depart Elland Road before deadline day it will be interesting to see how they react and whether they recruit a direct replacement for them. However, the earlier that happens the better for the Whites as time is beginning to run out in this summer transfer window.

The season ahead

Blackburn Rovers could be set for a tough and long campaign in the second tier.

It will be their first full season under John Eustace, but the summer window suggests their squad ins’t yet settled and nor is it as strong as fans would have liked.

They survived relegation in the end last season, but without adequate recruitment this summer they risk once again being in a similar battle this time around.

Leeds United on the other hand are hoping to earn promotion to the top flight, whilst Ipswich Town will be hoping to maintain their top tier status and establish themselves in the Premier League going forward.

Leeds United begin their season with a clash against Championship new boys Portsmouth, whilst Blackburn Rovers face off against Derby County at home.