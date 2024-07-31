Leeds United set to make new offer for Austrian star after initial bid rejected

Leeds United are set to make another offer for Koln midfielder Dejan Ljubicic, as per HITC

Leeds United are looking to add another midfielder to their ranks before next month’s deadline day.

The Whites are preparing for another season in the Championship after falling short of promotion last time out.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Daniel Farke’s side finished 3rd and reached the play-off final, but lost narrowly to Southampton who grabbed the last top flight spot available.

Since then Leeds United have seen several key men depart and more could follow, but it has left them needing reinforcements in certain areas.

The Whites had an initial bid of around £3.3m rejected for Koln’s Ljubicic, but a new report has claimed they are expected to return with an improved bid soon.

A strong addition

The central midfielder played 26 games in the Bundesliga last season.

Koln were relegated though and with less than a year left on his current contract, Ljubicic seems to be available for a summer switch this year.

Leeds United are targeting a midfield addition. They also have Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara on their radar and they have reportedly submitted a £6m bid for the Brazilian. However, it is thought that Ljubicic would come at a cheaper price and would be an easier deal to strike.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The 26-year-old has plenty of top tier experience and before joining Koln he was a regular at Rapid Vienna in his home country of Austria.

He has played in the Europa League and Europa Conference League during his career and he should be able to make the adjustment to the second tier in England with relative ease.

The season ahead

Farke’s side will be targeting promotion this year.

They know after coming so close last time out the only acceptable aim this season is to get over the line.

The Whites will be one of the favourites to do so, but the Championship is never an easy division and if they don’t strengthen in the areas they need to address before deadline day then they may struggle to hit the ground running once again.

Starting strong is crucial and it is something that arguably cost them last season. Farke has lots of experience getting out of the Championship in his career, and he will be hoping to get off to a quick start this time around at Elland Road.

There is still some speculation surrounding the future of some of their bigger names and with deadline day edging closer, it will be hoped that they gain some clarity on their future soon to allow them to plan.

Leeds United begin their second tier season with a home clash against the newly-promoted Portsmouth next week.