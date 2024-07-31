Leeds United table bid for Norwich City star, reporter claims

Leeds United are looking to strengthen their ranks ahead of the new season after coming up short under the management of Daniel Farke last time around.

After being pipped to 2nd place by unlikely promotion-winners Ipswich Town, the Whites were beaten in the play-offs. The defeated Norwich City before losing to Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Farke and co are out for redemption this time around, but they need to enjoy a fruitful summer transfer window first. Signings have been made, but an area of continued focus is the midfield.

Norwich City star Gabriel Sara has been linked with Leeds United as an ambitious target and now, amid reports of a rejected bid from Turkish titans Galatasaray, it is claimed the Yorkshire giants have made a move of their own.

Speaking to Haber Sari Kirmizi, AS reporter Mustafa Ozgur Sancar said (quotes via Sport Witness) that the Whites have tabled a €6m (just over £5m) bid for Sara to the Canaries. He said:

“Although there is talk of €16.5m for this player, Leeds United offered €6m to Norwich City 3-4 days ago. Galatasaray officials are acting accordingly. He’s a good player. Brazilian players are succeeding in Turkey.”

Taken with a pinch of salt

While Leeds United have been linked with Sara, and reporter Sancar is a reputable one for a reliable outlet in AS, news of a bid of just €6m seems rather left-field.

The Brazilian midfielder has cemented himself as one of the best players in the Championship. If he’s going to move on from Norwich City, many will expect it to be for a more sizeable sum than that.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Even then, Sara is a highly ambitious target for Leeds.

The 25-year-old is ready for a jump up to a higher level and seeing him move to another Championship side would be a big surprise. If the Whites were to pull off such a coup, you would expect it to take a far more significant fee than they are claimed to have bid.

On the move?

While Leeds United may be an unlikely destination – especially at the price of their reported bid – it does seem there is a good chance of Sara moving on from Norwich City this summer.

Separate reports have said that he is happy with the Canaries and not actively pushing for a move. However, with rumours persisting and the player definitely capable of playing at a higher level, few would be surprised if he made a switch before the end of the transfer window.

Norwich signed Sara two years ago and in that time, he’s managed 21 goals and 17 assists from midfield in 96 outings.

He remains under contract at Carrow Road until 2026 with a 12-month extension option included.