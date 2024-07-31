Ipswich Town open talks to sign West Brom mainstay

Ipswich Town are in talks to sign West Brom left-back Conor Townsend, according to a fresh report from TWTD.

Ipswich Town bid the Championship farewell at the end of last season as they secured a shock second consecutive promotion to return to the Premier League. West Brom were fellow hopefuls, but they came up short in the play-offs.

The Tractor Boys have mainly recruited domestically, raiding the second-tier for some of their standout performers. Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric has come in from Burnley while Hull City star Jacob Greaves also moved to Portman Road.

Now, TWTD claims Ipswich Town are eyeing a swoop on West Brom for left-back Conor Townsend.

Kieran McKenna is in the market for another option on the left-hand side of defence and Baggies man Townsend is someone the club are ‘working on’ bringing it, it is said.

Townsend, 31, has been on the books at The Hawthorns since the summer of 2018, when he signed from Scunthorpe United.

He has been a mainstay for West Brom but with a year left on his deal and a Premier League move with Ipswich Town in the offing, his long-term stay in the midlands could be coming to a close after six years.

A Baggies regular

After time with Hull City and a host of loans with the likes of Grimsby Town, Chesterfield, and Scunthorpe United, Townsend joined the latter permanently and would make a name for himself with the Iron.

That earned him the 2018 move up the leagues with West Brom, and he’s been a mainstay since.

Townsend has featured aa hefty 213 times for the Baggies, chipping in with four goals and 15 assists along the way. He’s operated as both a left-back and wing-back, even filling in on the left-hand side of a back three on occasion.

The Hessle-born defender has played Premier League football at The Hawthorns but as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, it could be that he’s prised away from the club.

A move to Ipswich Town could be the last chance West Brom get to land a fee for Townsend as he could move on for nothing in 2025 if not tied down to new terms.

A replacement will be needed

If West Brom were to let Townsend go, that may mean two new left-backs are on the shopping list.

One is arguably already needed but if the regular starter departs, there will be no natural options in that spot. Torbjorn Heggem can operate there, but he mainly plays as a left-sided centre-back.

In an ideal world, one would come through the doors before Townsend moves on. It remains to be seen whether these talks with Ipswich Town materialise into a move though as links regarding departures continue to crop up at West Brom.