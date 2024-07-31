Cardiff City snubbed by departed Nottingham Forest man as Hull City target deal

Hull City are keen on a move for defender Scott McKenna following his exit from Nottingham Forest, according to The Telegraph

Hull City are interested in luring the centre-back to East Yorkshire as they prepare for the start of the new Championship season. They face Bristol City at home on the opening day next weekend and will be eager to start with a win.

McKenna, 27, saw his contract at Nottingham Forest expire in late June and is weighing up his options as a free agent. He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at FC Copenhagen and made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Danish Superliga outfit, 13 of which came in the league.

In this latest update regarding his situation, The Telegraph report he is on the Tigers’ radar as they hunt for some new signings under new German boss Tim Walter. The player is said to have rejected an offer from fellow second tier side Cardiff City recently.

Hull City could see McKenna as someone to bolster their defensive department.

Their current senior options in his position are Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin and Andy Smith and they could do with boosting that area.

McKenna, who is a Scotland international with 37 caps under his belt, was at Euro 2024 with his country in Germany last month.

He started his career at Aberdeen and rose up through the academy ranks of the Scottish Premiership outfit.

The Angus-born man was a regular for the Dons at various different youth levels before going on to play 118 games for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Ayr United and Alloa Athletic.

Nottingham Forest lured him down the border in 2020 and he went on to make 106 outings for the Reds, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League under former manager Steve Cooper in 2022.

His game time at The City Ground dried up in the top flight though, hence why he was loaned out to FC Copenhagen, and he was allowed to leave for nothing this summer.

What next for Hull City

McKenna would be a shrewd addition for Hull City on a free transfer if they were able to get him and would fill the void left by Jacob Greaves’ exit to Ipswich Town earlier this month.

The Tigers have so far delved into the market to bring in full-back pair Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh from Luton Town and Leeds United respectively, with more new faces on the way.

They came back from 2-0 down at home to Fiorentina in a friendly on Tuesday night to draw 2-2 after goals by Abdulkadir Omur and Ryan Longman. Next up is a trip to Reading this weekend.