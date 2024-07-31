Hull City, Luton Town target left out of Premier League club’s summer trip

Hull City and Luton Town will both be playing Championship football again this season.

The Tigers finished just outside the top six spots last season and their owners decided it was time to part company with Liam Rosenior.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Tim Walter is now at the helm and he will be hoping to climb inside the play-offs despite a difficult summer window so far.

Rak-Sakyi, 21, spent last season playing for Crystal Palace’s youth teams.

He scored four and assisted one in three Premier League 2 outings last season. He did make six cameo appearances for the first time in the top flight, but he spent the majority of the campaign injured and sidelined.

In the 2022/23 season he set League One alight whilst on loan at Charlton Athletic. He scored 15 and assisted eight in 43 third tier outings.

This summer he has been extensively linked with a move away from Selhurst Park. Hull City were said to have tabled the best loan offer so far earlier this month, whilst Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers were also monitoring the youngster.

Elsewhere, Watford and Charlton Athletic are the most recent teams to be linked, however a move back to League One seems unlikely.

But, Premier League Southampton are reportedly said to be considering a permanent bid for the attacker.

Now, Nixon has claimed Rak-Sakyi won’t travel to America for Palace’s pre-season tour despite the club being keen to get him involved. The news comes as a surprise as he was thought to want to earn his spot in Oliver Glasner’s plans.

A bright talent

As proven by his time at The Valley, Rak-Sakyi is a very bright prospect. The 21-year-old is still raw and inexperienced, however his potential is high.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

But, he could do with more senior game time lower down the pyramid before he thinks about becoming a top flight regular.

This means a loan move to the second tier would make the most sense, but just like last summer it seems Palace are more keen to keep him around.

The season ahead

The summer transfer window still has four weeks left before closing and in that time there will almost definitely be more developments as clubs seek Rak-Sakyi.

However, with the saga dragging on and his future still seemingly undecided it would make sense for the interested clubs to begin searching elsewhere in case they miss out on the 21-year-old this summer.

The Championship would be a good test for the forward, and with several second tier clubs chasing his signature it will certainly be interesting to see how this one plays out.