3 Brandon Thomas-Asante alternatives Hull City must eye after shock transfer twist

Hull City have needed new options at the top of the pitch all summer.

After being recalled, Oscar Estupinan is the only senior striker on the books at the MKM Stadium. Ryan Longman can play centrally, but his best position is on the wing and he’s been linked with an exit of his own.

The signing of Brandon Thomas-Asante from West Brom looked set to be a much-needed signing. However, shock claims emerged on Wednesday stating Coventry City have launched a successful hjiack of the Tigers’ bid to bring him in.

It means Tim Walter and Hull City must turn their focus to other options in the transfer market. Here, we put forward three they must consider…

After Leicester City won promotion to the Premier League, striker Cannon is among those who could benefit from a temporary move out of the King Power Stadium.

Injuries didn’t help, but chances were limited in the Championship last season. So, upon the step up to the Premier League, it seems unlikely that he’ll get the game time he needs to maintain his development.

Championship clubs will be sure to pounce when the door opens for the Irishman to head out and Hull City should be among them. He might not be the permanent signing desired, but he could be a strong addition alongside some other fresh faces in attack.

Enis Destan – Trabzonspor

If Hull City want to put their fruitful Turkish links to use, 22-year-old Enis Destan should be of interest.

The striker has had to wait patiently for his chance to impress in the Super Lig with Trabzonspor but when the opportunity arose last season, Destan took it. The Turkish U21 international managed 12 goals and five assists in 38 games across all competitions.

After announcing himself on the Super Lig stage, Destan looks set for a bright future and Acun Ilicali could poach a new star with a summer swoop for the striker.

Lawrence Shankland – Hearts

Last but not least is Scottish hotshot Shankland, who looks poised to move on from Hearts. His deal is up at the end of the 2024/25 season, so they are set to take the chance to cash in this summer.

After years of banging in the goals in Scotland, a chance to prove himself south of the border could prove tempting. And, if successful with Hull City, the Premier League would be just one step away, be it via promotion or an earned move to the top-flight.

Shankland turns 29 soon so is the oldest of the three put forward. However, with that comes experience, leadership and a proven track record. He’s starred at every level in Scotland and would be widely backed to find a similar level of success in the Championship.