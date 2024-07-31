Luton Town midfielder wanted by Grimsby Town

Grimsby Town boss David Artell has said they are interested in a move for Luton Town prospect Jayden Luker this summer.

Grimsby Town are keen on taking the midfielder on loan ahead of the new League Two season as they hunt for more signings. They face an away trip to newly relegated Fleetwood Town on the opening day next weekend.

Luker, 19, was given the green light to join Woking on a temporary basis in the last January transfer window and he spent the second-half of the last campaign with the National League side. He made 17 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals, and is now back at Kenilworth Road for pre-season.

The Mariners’ manager Artell has said, as per an interview with BBC Humberside Sport: “That is one of the clubs we have spoken about, that is one of the players we have spoken about. I think we’ll do exceptionally well if he ends up here. He is such a good player, I would imagine he’ll go higher but we have asked and he’s another who we are waiting for Luton to get back to us.”

Grimsby Town could see Luker as someone to add more competition and depth to their midfield department.

He played for Lambeth Tigers and had a spell in the ProDirect East London Academy before linking up with Luton Town in 2022.

The youngster has since played for the Hatters’ Under-21’s side and is still waiting on his first-team debut for the Bedfordshire outfit.

Luker’s stint at Woking last term will have boosted his development and he got plenty of minutes with the Cardinals under former Coventry City, Sheffield United and Portsmouth player Michael Doyle.

A switch to a team in the Football League would be the next best step for him and would help him get some more experience under his belt.

His chances of breaking into Luton Town’s first-team in the Championship are slim due to the options that they have at their disposal in his position.

The Hatters were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in the drop zone with Burnley and Sheffield United.

What next for Grimsby Town target?

Grimsby Town will be patiently waiting to see if Luton Town give Luker the green light to move to Blundell Park.

It would be a boost for the Mariners if they were able to get him and he would boost their squad.

As Artell alluded to though, he may have options higher up the football pyramid.

The Hatters will want him to play though so Grimsby Town could be the ideal home.