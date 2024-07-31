Premier League club in advanced talks to sign Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville

Leeds United and West Ham are in advanced talks over the potential transfer of star winger Crysencio Summerville, as per Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth

Crysencio Summerville has been at the centre of transfer speculation all summer after Leeds United failed to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Dutchman starred with 19 goals and nine assists in 23 Championship games for the Whites. His fantastic displays weren’t enough to inspire Daniel Farke and co back to the top-flight though as they lost to Southampton at Wembley.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Summerville has been among those widely tipped to return to the Premier League without the Yorkshire giants though.

A whole host of clubs have been said keen on the 22-year-old star and after months of speculation, it seems as though his move away from Leeds United is moving closer.

Writing on X, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth states that Premier League club West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Summerville from the Championship club. A fee is not cited, but he is emerging as their primary target in the hunt for a new winger.

West Ham United in advanced talks with Leeds United over signing of winger Crysencio Summerville. West Ham hopeful they can strike a deal for player emerging as primary target in that position. Personal terms not expected to be a problem. #WHUFC #LUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 31, 2024

In this developing story, after Sheth stated personal terms are not expected to be a problem, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that terms between West Ham and Summerville have been agreed.

🚨⚒️ West Ham have reached an agreement with Crysencio Summerville on personal terms.



The player said yes to contract and project.



Negotiations underway between West Ham and Leeds United, after first bid revealed last week. pic.twitter.com/9b5Drirs4V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2024

Summerville is under contract for another two years until 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A deserved move

Crysencio Summerville was one of several players who arguably didn’t have to stay on following relegation. The drop from the Premier League has benefitted him as it’s given him the chance to lock down a starting spot and prove to everyone just what he’s capable of.

However, someone of his promise will have had options elsewhere. The Dutchman could have looked to move on to another top-flight club, but he took the risk and bet on himself by choosing to stick with the Whites in their bid to return to the top-flight.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

And, it’s paid off big time. Leeds might not have been promoted, but Summerville has confirmed what many of those at Elland Road have believed to be true for a long time: he’s an elite talent.

As such, there will be an understandable desire to keep him onboard this season. After all, losing him could be a big blow to Farke’s bid to win promotion this time around.

That said though, few will deny Summerville deserves a shot back in the Premier League. If West Ham offer the right money and the winger decides that’s the move he wants, he should go with the well wishes of the Leeds United faithful behind him.

In a strong position

Advanced talks suggests Leeds United are indeed willing to sell Crysencio Summerville for the right price.

However, if the Whites decide they want to hold firm and reject all advances for their Dutch star, they’re in a decent position to do so. They have other assets to offload if they wish to raise funds, and the Archie Gray exit earlier this summer has helped balance the books after then failure to win promotion.

The matter is in the hands of both Leeds United and Summerville, who could have big decisions to make asa West Ham advance their chase for the star winger.